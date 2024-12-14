HOA Manager AMG Lights Up Ridge Creek Community for Holidays

Association Management Group sets the scene for a neighborhood's holiday cheer with outstanding customer service.
GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Association Management Group, a leader in professional community management services and one of the Carolinas' largest and most respected HOA managers, serving more than 30,000 property owners, recently completed the holiday decor at Ridge Creek, a neighborhood of townhomes built in the early 2000s in Whitsett, NC. An AMG client since 2016, the Ridge Creek community offers an array of styles and sizes of townhomes in a peaceful suburban setting. Along with professional support of the HOA in the arenas of board training, contracts, financial guidance, vendor management, and maintenance, AMG also hangs the community's holiday wreaths at the entrances and festoons the pool house with seasonal twinkly lights.
According to Ridge Creek HOA board member, Ron Mazaleski, a good relationship between the volunteer board and its management company is critical to community success. "We want to thank AMG for being our amazing partners for so many years," he said. "Thanks to their commitment, Ridge Creek is a great place to live." Ridge Creek HOA Board President Alex Pacheco believes AMG is a huge resource for the neighborhood. "They are indispensable to Ridge Creek, supporting us in anything we need, including making our holidays brighter," he said. "The overall involvement and response of AMG is heavily supported by upper management, which makes it a real dream team for us."
According to AMG President and COO, Dacy Cavicchia, the best holiday gift an HOA manager can give a client community is outstanding service. "AMG has a long history of going the extra mile for our customers," she said. "Whether it's comprehensive volunteer training, rigorous vendor management, or our highly responsive and friendly maintenance team, we pride ourselves on bringing creativity, professionalism, and courtesy to our work of helping HOA boards create a safe, harmonious, and attractive community."
About AMG: Association Management Group is a professional community association management company dedicated to building effective community associations. AMG guides and assists executive boards to help protect the association's interests, enhance the lives of community members, and improve the property values in the community. With offices throughout the Carolinas in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and Raleigh, NC, and Greenville and Aiken, SC, AMG is a knowledgeable partner in enforcing community governing documents with a proven set of processes and techniques, and supporting communities with a broad range of services which can be tailored to individual community needs. Association Management Group, Inc. is a locally Accredited Business by the BBB and is a nationally Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) by the Community Associations Institute. For more about HOAs or association management, visit www.amgworld.com.
