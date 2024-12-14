HOA Manager AMG Lights Up Ridge Creek Community for Holidays

"The best holiday gift an HOA manager can give a client community is outstanding service." Post this

According to AMG President and COO, Dacy Cavicchia, the best holiday gift an HOA manager can give a client community is outstanding service. "AMG has a long history of going the extra mile for our customers," she said. "Whether it's comprehensive volunteer training, rigorous vendor management, or our highly responsive and friendly maintenance team, we pride ourselves on bringing creativity, professionalism, and courtesy to our work of helping HOA boards create a safe, harmonious, and attractive community."

About AMG: Association Management Group is a professional community association management company dedicated to building effective community associations. AMG guides and assists executive boards to help protect the association's interests, enhance the lives of community members, and improve the property values in the community. With offices throughout the Carolinas in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and Raleigh, NC, and Greenville and Aiken, SC, AMG is a knowledgeable partner in enforcing community governing documents with a proven set of processes and techniques, and supporting communities with a broad range of services which can be tailored to individual community needs. Association Management Group, Inc. is a locally Accredited Business by the BBB and is a nationally Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) by the Community Associations Institute. For more about HOAs or association management, visit www.amgworld.com.

