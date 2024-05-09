HOAB founder teaches Utah students to never give up on their dreams

"The highlight was hearing the students say, 'You changed my life.' That's the heart of what we do at Hope of a Billion Foundation – empowering lives, one dream at a time." Post this

"I used to be a kid myself who had a dream that people told me wasn't possible," Frimpong told the roughly 150 students gathered at the event. "I found like-minded people and mentors who were able to help me work towards that dream."

Frimpong showed the students his skeleton, helmets, and other gear, and took them through team building experiences. At the end of the presentation, he had them write their dream on a sticky note and post it on a large poster. As part of the program, every student received a copy of the "Black Ice" comic book, serving as a reminder to pursue their dreams and inspire their communities.

Frimpong travels to schools across the world sharing the Hope Of A Billion Power of Resilience School program. Frimpong and his wife, Erica, founded the Hope Of A Billion Foundation (HOAB) in 2022 with the goal to encourage, engage, and empower a billion lives in underserved communities around the world through sport, business, and educational opportunities.

"It's about teaching kids through principles, how to go after your hopes and dreams. Basically, have them dream, and really encourage them, give them self-belief and the confidence they need to help them accomplish that," he said of the experience afterwards.

Carly Maloney, the 2024 Utah Teacher of the Year, invited Frimpong to share his story, after watching the film "Black Ice" by On, with her students.

Maloney teaches a course on English language development, which consists of multilingual learners who have recently moved to Utah. There are six languages spoken in her classroom: Spanish, Portuguese, Swahili, Samoan, Pashto and English. These amazing students are navigating a new school, a new state, and, for many, a new country.

Learn more about HOAB at hopeofabillion.org.

"The highlight was hearing the students say, 'You changed my life.' That's the heart of what we do at Hope of a Billion Foundation – empowering lives, one dream at a time."

