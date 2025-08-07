HOA/Condo Manager Association Management Group Honors Three Students with 6th Annual College Scholarships

"We are delighted and proud to honor this year's exceptional winners, because they value what is at the heart of our purpose as a business—preservation of community." Post this

The 2025-26 AMG College Scholarship Program winners include:

Marlowe (Marli) Simpson of Cornelius, NC, was awarded the Corey Flynt Scholarship and will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. This scholarship commemorates the life of Flynt, who was the son of AMG President, Dacy Cavicchia, and brother to Charlotte Director of Operations, Danielle Rudisill, and Special Projects Coordinator, Cassie Kutay-Dadressan.

Ramsey Dawson of Greensboro, NC, was presented with the Ron Erickson Scholarship, which honors the life and accomplishments of the late world-class financial planning professional and role model. Dawson will matriculate at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Tatyonna Martin of Greensboro, NC, won the People's Choice Scholarship with 321 reactions. This very special award commemorates the lives and accomplishments of several cherished AMG staff: Tommy Badgett, a long-term AMG employee and friend who passed away in January 2021; Billie Butler, in celebration of her twenty-plus years of service to Charlotte, NC, area AMG clients; and Rea Tinsley, Director of Operations in Greenville, SC, who passed away in 2022. Martin will attend NC A&T State University in Greensboro, NC.

Association Management Group (AMG) is a full-service community association management company helping HOAs across the Carolinas improve operations, build reserves, protect property values, and enhance quality of life. AMG partners with volunteer boards to develop customized strategies that work for each community's unique needs. Learn more at www.amgworld.com.

