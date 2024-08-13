Hodson PI LLC Expands Service Offerings with $200K Investment in Cutting-Edge Technology and Training

"Our recent investment reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of the investigative industry," said Justin D. Hodson, CPI, President of Hodson PI LLC. Post this

Comprehensive EDR Downloads and Vehicle Inspections: Offering thorough analysis of Event Data Recorder (EDR) data and vehicle inspections to support accident investigations and claims processing.

Deep Web Investigations: Utilizing advanced techniques to uncover hidden information on the deep web that is critical for complex investigations.

OSINT Technology: Leveraging Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) tools to gather and analyze data from publicly available sources, enhancing the breadth and accuracy of investigations.

AI Facial Recognition: Implementing cutting-edge AI facial recognition technology to assist in identifying individuals and uncovering crucial evidence.

"Our recent investment reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of the investigative industry," said Justin D. Hodson, CPI, President of Hodson PI LLC. "By integrating these advanced services, we ensure that our clients, including attorneys and claims adjusters, receive the most comprehensive and effective investigative support available."

The new services are available to clients immediately, further solidifying Hodson PI's role as a trusted partner for legal professionals and insurance companies across California.

About Hodson PI LLC

Hodson PI LLC is a premier private investigations firm based in Temecula, CA. With a reputation for excellence, Hodson PI offers a wide range of investigative services tailored to the needs of attorneys, claims adjusters, and businesses. The firm's commitment to utilizing the latest technology and rigorous training programs ensures that clients receive unparalleled service and results.

Media Contact

Alison Peacock, Hodson PI LLC, 1 7146464545, [email protected], https://www.HodsonPI.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Hodson PI LLC