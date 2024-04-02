HOERBIGER's Rotary Business Unit Expands into Maintenance-free Slip Rings

HOERBIGER, a global technology company with 6,000 employees in 43 countries announces the acquisition of Diamond-Roltran, LLC. Diamond-Roltran is the world's leading manufacturer of maintenance-free slip rings, known as Roll-Rings®. HOERBIGER, in connection with its subsidiary Deublin Company, expands its world-leading position in rotary unions and slip rings. The acquisition is expected to be completed on March 31, 2024.
WAUKEGAN, Ill. and LITTLETON, Mass., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HOERBIGER, a global technology company with 6,000 employees in 43 countries announces the acquisition of Diamond-Roltran, LLC. Diamond-Roltran is the world's leading manufacturer of maintenance-free slip rings, known as Roll-Rings®. HOERBIGER, in connection with its subsidiary Deublin Company, expands its world-leading position in rotary unions and slip rings. The acquisition is expected to be completed on March 31, 2024.
Deublin provides rotary unions and slip rings for a wide variety of industrial applications and manufacturing processes. With this acquisition, Deublin will expand its existing portfolio to include this unique technology. The entire workforce of Diamond Roltran will be retained and manufacturing will continue at the Littleton, Massachusetts location.
A rolling electrical contact has 1/100 of the friction compared to a traditional sliding electrical contact. The rolling contact slip ring delivers stable performance over its entire lifetime without the need for periodic field maintenance. Roll-Rings® also generate much less electrical noise at high rotational speeds, and are ideal for high power transfer, high speed digital communication transmission and tough environmental conditions, including vacuum.
Jeffrey T. Gilling, CEO and Founding Manager of Diamond-Roltran, is firmly convinced that joining forces with HOERBIGER is the right step to further expand the well-proven technology and take it to the next level: "HOERBIGER and Diamond-Roltran share the same culture and the same commitment to quality and customer focus. Together – and with the global strength of HOERBIGER as a worldwide group – we will be able to provide this technology to customers in new markets and industries."
Roland Rauch, interim CEO of Deublin, is very excited about the future together: "The Diamond-Roltran team has developed an innovative technology that addresses an important customer need and complements our comprehensive portfolio perfectly. We are very much looking forward to working together with our new colleagues to expand our market position and grow into additional markets and industries."
Dr. Thorsten Kahlert, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of HOERBIGER, considers the acquisition of Diamond-Roltran to be a confirmation of the determined execution of HOERBIGER's strategy: "With this investment, we are strengthening the growth of our Rotary business. For me, this is a perfect example of how we leverage M&A to secure culturally fitting teams with expertise and innovative technologies in order to maintain HOERBIGER's long-term sustainable growth."
