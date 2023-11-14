Hoffman & Associates and Experience Senior Living Announce The Reserve at Falls Church, A Dynamic Senior Community Coming to West Falls

"Experience Senior Living is excited to become a part of West Falls. Our mission is for everyone who experiences The Reserve at Falls Church to feel a deep sense of connection and purpose through community," said Phill Barklow, president of ESL. Post this

West Falls is the largest mixed-use development in the history of the city and will serve as a gateway to Falls Church and a gathering place for all. The neighborhood will include apartments, condominiums, senior living, retail, hotel and a medical office building, along with a central 18,000-square-foot outdoor community gathering space. West Falls will include a thoughtful mix of local and national retailers, including community-serving cultural spaces, personal care and fitness concepts as well as neighborhood shopping and dining offerings, entertainment concepts and a daycare.

"Our team at Hoffman & Associates is proud to be working with such an accomplished partner to enhance this vibrant community and deliver a residence that will have a meaningful and lasting impact. We look forward to working closely with Experience Senior Living to bring the highest level of quality, care and experience to residents at West Falls," said Jon McAvoy, Chief Investment Officer of Hoffman & Associates.

About Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to seamlessly integrate strategic, operational and human-centered aspirations. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

About Hoffman & Associates

Hoffman & Associates is a nationally recognized leader in both residential and mixed-use development across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Since its founding in 1993, Hoffman & Associates has developed over 75 mixed-use, residential, office and retail projects with an unwavering commitment to sustainable and innovative development that puts community first. Hoffman & Associates is an industry leader in creating inclusive communities that bring people together and enhance the way we socialize, work and live. The company has developments throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Northern Virginia, Richmond, VA, Charlotte, NC and Raleigh, NC, with a portfolio totaling over $6 billion. Hoffman & Associates is also the managing member of Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, a joint venture with Madison Marquette, which developed The Wharf, a $3.6 billion, 3.5 million-square-foot neighborhood along Washington, D.C.'s waterfront. Other large-scale, neighborhood developments include Seaboard Station, West Falls, Parcel B at Audi Field and Union West. Hoffman & Associates' current residential portfolio includes Waterfront Station II, 4600 Fairfax Drive, Amaris, VIO, The Bower, 525 Water, The Tides, The Banks, The Channel and Incanto. Hoffman & Associates has offices in Washington, D.C. and Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.hoffman-dev.com.

About West Falls

West Falls is a nearly 10-acre community in Falls Church, Virginia that will offer modern condominium residences, apartments and senior living, lively shopping and dining destinations, active outdoor spaces, a wellness-focused medical office, a dynamic hotel, and more. The community offers unparalleled connectivity, with easy access for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as proximity to the West Falls Church Metro and major thoroughfares such as I-495, the Dulles Toll Road, and I-66. At the center of West Falls is The Commons, a central outdoor space that features lively greenery, ample seating, flexible spaces with moveable furniture, fire pits, a fountain, and more, making it a perfect setting for events and gatherings. While the community will come to life in the fall of 2024, inquiries are welcome at any time at www.westfallsva.com.

Media Contact

Kirstin Barbour, Nexcore Group, 1 9707243403, [email protected], nexcoregroup.com

