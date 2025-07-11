Hoffman Fire and Water Restoration Announces Name Change to S.L. Blaze Fire and Water Restoration

Also announces relocation to Minden, Nevada
MINDEN, Nev., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hoffman Fire and Water Restoration, a trusted provider of fire and water damage repair services across Northern Nevada, has officially rebranded as S.L. Blaze Fire and Water Restoration. The company has also moved to a new location at 1662 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Minden, NV 89423.
Originally a spinoff brand of Hoffman Plumbing—an established Reno-based plumbing company with over 55 years of service—Hoffman Restoration was created to expand access to high-quality restoration services throughout the region.
Carson City entrepreneurs Joe and Jennifer Ortiz, who acquired Hoffman Plumbing nearly a decade ago, launched the restoration and dumpster brands as part of a broader mission to support homeowners through every stage of recovery and repair. In late 2024, as part of a transition involving the sale of Hoffman Plumbing, the couple agreed to retire the Hoffman name from their affiliated businesses.
As a result:
- Hoffman Fire and Water Restoration is now S.L. Blaze Fire and Water Restoration
- Hoffman Dumpsters is now Nevada Dumpsters & Demolition
Both companies now operate under the Arete Family of Companies and share office space in Minden. The former address at 3188 Carmine St Suite A, Carson City, NV is no longer in use.
For more information about S.L. Blaze's services or to request emergency assistance, visit slblazerestoration.com or call (775) 258-8032.
Media Contact
Matthew Starrett, Arete Companies, 1 9515530573, [email protected], https://slblazerestoration.com/
SOURCE Hoffman Fire and Water Restoration
Share this article