Hoffman Fire and Water Restoration Announces Name Change to S.L. Blaze Fire and Water Restoration

"This transition allows us to fully define our identity moving forward," said Jennifer Ortiz. "The name 'S.L. Blaze' is a nod to our passion for helping families rise from difficult situations. It represents strength, renewal, and a commitment to serving Northern Nevada with integrity."

Carson City entrepreneurs Joe and Jennifer Ortiz, who acquired Hoffman Plumbing nearly a decade ago, launched the restoration and dumpster brands as part of a broader mission to support homeowners through every stage of recovery and repair. In late 2024, as part of a transition involving the sale of Hoffman Plumbing, the couple agreed to retire the Hoffman name from their affiliated businesses.

As a result:

Hoffman Fire and Water Restoration is now S.L. Blaze Fire and Water Restoration

Hoffman Dumpsters is now Nevada Dumpsters & Demolition

Both companies now operate under the Arete Family of Companies and share office space in Minden. The former address at 3188 Carmine St Suite A, Carson City, NV is no longer in use.

For more information about S.L. Blaze's services or to request emergency assistance, visit slblazerestoration.com or call (775) 258-8032.

