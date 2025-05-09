Hogg named Vice President, General Manager at Summit Service Group

"I look forward to building on Summit's strong foundation while continuing to deliver outstanding service to our clients and growth opportunities for our team.", said Hogg Post this

Hogg previous roles in the industry including at ABM Industries, further demonstrate his strength in managing complex, multi-state operations and delivering consistent financial and service outcomes.

He holds a Master's in Organizational Leadership from Webster University and a Bachelor's in Political Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Hogg is known for his collaborative leadership style and ability to connect with diverse teams.

"I'm honored to join Summit Service Group and The Facilities Group," said Hogg. "I look forward to building on Summit's strong foundation while continuing to deliver outstanding service to our clients and growth opportunities for our team."

Under Hogg's leadership, Summit will continue advancing its mission to provide high-quality, reliable facility services across the region while fostering innovation, safety, and operational excellence.

About The Facilities Group

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, The Facilities Group (TFG) and its portfolio of brands are the fastest-growing facilities maintenance organization in the U.S. Comprising 18 service providers covering all 50 states, TFG is a visionary operating company that successfully partners with premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers, while sustaining and strengthening brand legacies and driving high powered technology to provide a best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit www.thefacilitiesgroup.com.

