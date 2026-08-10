Hoggan Scientific Celebrates More Than Four Decades of Innovation in Objective Measurement

Throughout its history, Hoggan Scientific has introduced industry-leading technologies, including the microFET® line of handheld dynamometers, computerized muscle testing systems, and ErgoFET® force gauges Post this

Today, with more than 40 years of innovation and a legacy spanning over 50 years of serving customers, Hoggan Scientific's products are used by professionals in more than 70 countries. The company continues to invest in advancing technology that empowers evidence-based decision-making through accurate, objective measurement.

"Our mission has remained consistent from the beginning—to provide innovative solutions backed by exceptional quality and customer service," said Drazana Buckley, CEO. "The trust our customers have placed in Hoggan Scientific has been instrumental to our growth, and we remain committed to delivering the reliable tools and support they depend on."

As Hoggan Scientific looks to the future, the company remains focused on innovation, product excellence, and supporting the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, researchers, educators, and industry partners worldwide. Building on decades of engineering expertise, Hoggan Scientific will continue developing objective measurement solutions that help professionals make confident, data-driven decisions and improve outcomes for years to come.

Media Contact

Drazana Buckley, Hoggan Scientifc LLC, 1 801-572-6500, [email protected], https://hogganscientific.com/

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SOURCE Hoggan Scientific LLC