Hoggan Scientific Celebrates More Than Four Decades of Innovation in Objective Measurement

From a Garage Workshop to a Global Leader in Objective Measurement
Discover How More Than Four Decades of Innovation, Precision, and Customer Commitment Have Made Hoggan Scientific a Trusted Name in Healthcare, Research, and Industry Worldwide.
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hoggan Scientific is proud to reflect on a legacy of innovation, precision, and customer commitment that has shaped the company for more than four decades. While officially founded in 1984, the company's roots trace back to 1961, when founder Dean Hoggan opened a small machine shop in his garage in Murray, Utah, manufacturing parts for automated laundry machines. His passion for engineering, craftsmanship, and innovation laid the foundation for what would become Hoggan Scientific.
Since its founding, Hoggan Scientific has remained dedicated to developing objective measurement solutions that improve clinical assessment, research, workplace ergonomics, and human performance. What began as a commitment to precision engineering has evolved into a globally recognized company trusted by clinicians, researchers, educators, and ergonomics professionals around the world. Throughout its history, Hoggan Scientific has introduced industry-leading technologies, including the microFET® line of handheld dynamometers, computerized muscle testing systems, and ErgoFET® force gauges. These innovative solutions have helped establish new standards for reliable, objective force measurement across healthcare, research, and industrial applications.
Today, with more than 40 years of innovation and a legacy spanning over 50 years of serving customers, Hoggan Scientific's products are used by professionals in more than 70 countries. The company continues to invest in advancing technology that empowers evidence-based decision-making through accurate, objective measurement.
"Our mission has remained consistent from the beginning—to provide innovative solutions backed by exceptional quality and customer service," said Drazana Buckley, CEO. "The trust our customers have placed in Hoggan Scientific has been instrumental to our growth, and we remain committed to delivering the reliable tools and support they depend on."
As Hoggan Scientific looks to the future, the company remains focused on innovation, product excellence, and supporting the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, researchers, educators, and industry partners worldwide. Building on decades of engineering expertise, Hoggan Scientific will continue developing objective measurement solutions that help professionals make confident, data-driven decisions and improve outcomes for years to come.
Media Contact
Drazana Buckley, Hoggan Scientifc LLC, 1 801-572-6500, [email protected], https://hogganscientific.com/
SOURCE Hoggan Scientific LLC
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