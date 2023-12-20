Hoggan Scientific, LLC., Secures EU MDR and UKCA Certifications for Its Medical Device Evaluation Products

Drazana Buckley, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Hoggan Scientific is excited to meet this major milestone in securing the EU MDR certification for the European Union, and UKCA certification for the United Kingdom. Post this

With EU MDR and UKCA certifications, the approvals will strengthen Hoggan's position in the market, and expand its opportunities for new business development and distribution in the European Union (EU), and the United Kingdom (UK), in providing products to customers and the patients they serve.

Hoggan Scientific, LLC., is a recognized global leader in the manufacture of dynamometers used in clinical trials and research, physical and occupational therapy clinics, sports and athletic training facilities, and hospitals and universities worldwide; and force gauges for ergonomics, health and safety and engineering applications. For more information about Hoggan Scientific and its product offering, please visit the website at http://www.hogganscientific.com, contact by phone at 800-678-7888/801-572-6500, or email at [email protected]. The manufacturer can also be found on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/HogganScientific.

