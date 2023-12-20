Hoggan Scientific, LLC., Secures EU MDR and UKCA Certifications for Its Medical Device Evaluation Products

Hoggan MicroFET gains vital certifications for European Union and United Kingdom
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hoggan Scientific, LLC, a manufacturer of dynamometers for physical medicine testing and evaluation, is pleased to announce that the company has received CE Mark certification under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR), and UKCA certification under United Kingdom Medical Device Regulation. With both certifications, Hoggan Scientific's MicroFET product line will be registered as Class 1m (measuring) medical devices.
Drazana Buckley, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Hoggan Scientific is excited to meet this major milestone in securing the EU MDR certification for the European Union, and UKCA certification for the United Kingdom. Receiving the certifications shows Hoggan's commitment to safety and quality of its medical devices offered, and demonstrates the hard work and team effort of our employees in striving for continuous improvement of our processes and products to meet customer needs."
With EU MDR and UKCA certifications, the approvals will strengthen Hoggan's position in the market, and expand its opportunities for new business development and distribution in the European Union (EU), and the United Kingdom (UK), in providing products to customers and the patients they serve.
Hoggan Scientific, LLC., is a recognized global leader in the manufacture of dynamometers used in clinical trials and research, physical and occupational therapy clinics, sports and athletic training facilities, and hospitals and universities worldwide; and force gauges for ergonomics, health and safety and engineering applications. For more information about Hoggan Scientific and its product offering, please visit the website at http://www.hogganscientific.com, contact by phone at 800-678-7888/801-572-6500, or email at [email protected]. The manufacturer can also be found on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/HogganScientific.
Media Contact
Drazana Buckley, Hoggan Scientific LLC, 1 18015726500, [email protected], https://hogganscientific.com/
SOURCE Hoggan Scientific LLC
Share this article