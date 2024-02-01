Holcim US Invests in Green Bay Terminal Modernization in Partnership with Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Dock improvements supported by Wisconsin Harbor Assistance Program and a new storage silo strengthen Holcim's supply chain and enable company to better meet customer demand

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holcim US is strengthening its maritime supply chain with the recent completion of a $13.2 million expansion and modernization of its terminal in Green Bay, Wisconsin—a project supported by the Wisconsin Harbor Assistance Program. Upgrades include construction of a new silo that will increase storage capacity, as well as infrastructure modifications that will improve the safety and load volumes of inbound supply vessels.

"With our capital investment in the Green Bay Terminal expansion, we're well poised meet the immediate and long-term needs for sustainable construction across Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan," said Jared Stull, vice president, Supply Chain. "By investing in our supply chain, including our regional cement terminals, we're working to leave a positive environmental and economic impact in the communities we serve."

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's (WisDOT) Harbor Assistance Program provided $1.2 million in funding for the dock improvements.

"The Great Lakes offer an important advantage to businesses that ship goods regionally and around the world, and we invest in our Harbor Assistance Program to create infrastructure for economic growth in Wisconsin," WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. "Stronger ports and harbors improve our whole transportation network, and we appreciate working together with Holcim US in Green Bay."

Built in 1950 at the Port of Green Bay, the terminal connects regional customers to cement sourced from Holcim's Alpena, Michigan plant. The supply is delivered to the terminal by the company's fleet of vessels that operate around the Great Lakes region. Shipping is more efficient than transporting cement by land-based alternatives, thereby reducing the amount of carbon emissions per ton-mile transported.

The terminal's new silo increases on-site storage by more than 33 percent and replaces a nearly century-old moored ship that served as a floating storage facility. The new 10,000 metric ton silo offers enlarged storage capacity that expands the availability of low-carbon cement mixes. Other improvements help drive efficiency of truck traffic and customer accessibility with 24/7 self-service loading. Dredging at the dock allows the facility to accommodate fully loaded tug barges with a couple thousand more metric tons of product per trip, which improves efficiency and reduces emissions from additional vessel trips.

Wisconsin Ready Mixed Concrete Association recently recognized Holcim and its partners on the silo expansion project with the association's 2023 Concrete Design Award.

About Holcim US

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. To learn more, visit holcim.us

Media Contact

Lynn Safranek, Holcim US, 1 888-646-5246, [email protected], https://www.holcim.us/

SOURCE Holcim US