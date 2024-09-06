Holiday Inn Resort Oceanfront at Surfside Beach Hosts Upcoming Surf Competition, Beach Cleanup and Car Show -- All for Good Causes and Family Fun

The beautiful Holiday Inn Resort Oceanfront at Surfside Beach is hosting three events this fall that are sure to delight visitors and draw crowds from the community and beyond. Post this

The Annual Carolina Cup Pro/Am Surf Fest Presented by Refuel is Sept. 6-8 at the Holiday Inn Resort Oceanfront at Surfside Beach. Watch professional and amateur surfers compete for cash and prizes, with a retail experience plus pool party and a luau for competitors and staff. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Surf Dreams Foundation to provide children with surfing scholarships and equipment.

The Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful Beach Sweep - part of a statewide beach and river cleanup - is from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 21 outside the hotel. Volunteers can join forces with the Holiday Inn Resort's Green Team to participate in the Town of Surfside Beach's "Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful" initiative. Bags and gloves will be provided, along with free continental breakfast. DJ Brett Gash will keep the tunes going, South Strand Helping Hand will be collecting nonperishable food items, and the Holiday Inn Resort will be giving away a free two-night stay, resort passes, discounts to its Saltaire restaurant and more.

The Holiday Inn Resort Car Show is Oct. 13. To help local food banks prepare for Thanksgiving, the event will double as a food drive to collect nonperishable items for donation.

The Holiday Inn Resort Oceanfront at Surfside Beach is located at 1601 N. Ocean Blvd. in Surfside Beach. For reservations or for more information, call 843-3238-5601 or visit hisurfsidebeach.com.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 44 entities — about 3,600 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $1.1 billion of assets under management and $250 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

Media Contact

Kennedy Norton, Innisfree Hotels, 1 8435662994, [email protected], innisfreehotels.com

SOURCE Innisfree Hotels