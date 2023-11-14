Holiday SantaCon 3.0: Car Show & Toy Drive is Back to Launch the Holiday Season in Elizabeth

When it comes to holiday joy, Elizabeth has it all!
ELIZABETH, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elizabeth's business community is gearing up for the most anticipated event of the holiday season - the Holiday SantaCon 3.0: Car Show & Toy Drive 2023. The Elizabeth Destination Marketing Organization, Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Elizabeth in association with RIX Magazine, Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Elizabeth Parks & Recreation, Elizabeth Artistry Commission, Elizabeth Public Schools, Moving NJ Forward, Elizabeth Avenue Partnership, Historic Midtown Elizabeth SID, Elizabeth Renaissance Foundation and Assemblywoman Annette Quijano are teaming up together to bring a local festive launch to the Holiday Season and the hottest Automotive Gathering Toy Drive of the year on Saturday, Nov 25, 2023 from 3 PM to 7 PM at 50 Winfield Scott Plaza in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
With over 200 exotic cars participating, this car show is set to revolutionize the industry by creating a world-class holiday-themed, high-level experience that draws car enthusiasts from across the NJ/NY Metro area. Also, in the spirit of the holiday season, a toy drive will be happening, then later distributed to those in need through the hospital and local social service agencies.
Don't miss out on this year's Toy Drive – it's set to be even bigger and better than the unforgettable event we had last year. Enjoy a day with free hot chocolate and coffee, and capture memorable moments with Santa Claus, his cheerful helpers, and Mr. Grinch. And, of course, embrace the festive spirit with our holiday-themed Ugly Sweater dress code. The event is free for spectators, and donations are welcome.
"Each year this event continues to grow, thanks to the generosity of our local business community who want to give back for the holidays. Everyone is welcome to participate. Festive creativity is encouraged this year we're even welcoming local artists to display their talents," said Jennifer Costa, the Executive Director of GoElizabethNJ.
If you are a local artist who would like to showcase art, or a general business vendor interested in opportunities, please contact Katya Guerra via email: [email protected] by Friday, November 17th.
For car enthusiasts looking to participate can reach out directly to RIX Mag: Rico at 973-698-9047. Car participants are encouraged to donate unwrapped toys or a suggested donation of $5 to support the Elizabeth Renaissance Foundation. Car holiday-themed decorations are encouraged!
For more information about this event, please visit https://www.goelizabethnj.com/events/festivals/carshow/
Visit Elizabeth, New Jersey this holiday season and be immersed in its authentic diverse culture. For hotel accommodations visit https://www.goelizabethnj.com/hotels/ and for a full schedule of Elizabeth, NJ's events and programs please visit https://www.goelizabethnj.com/events/ or download the mobile app GoElizabethNJ.
ABOUT GOELIZABETHNJ
With its many outstanding cultural and dynamic events in town, Elizabeth is New Jersey's most convenient travel gateway, just minutes from NYC and Newark Liberty International Airport. Elizabeth's rich authentic American Revolutionary history draws tourists to its historic landmarks and sites, as well as to experience one of America's TOP Holiday Shopping Destinations- the high-end outlet mall The Mills at Jersey Gardens (0% tax on clothes and shoes, along with Elizabeth's downtown districts.
Media Contact
Katya Guerra, GoElizabethNJ, 908-906-3713, [email protected], GoElizabethNJ.com
SOURCE GoElizabethNJ
