Holiday SantaCon 3.0: Car Show & Toy Drive is Back to Launch the Holiday Season in Elizabeth

Don't miss out on this year's Toy Drive – it's set to be even bigger and better than the unforgettable event we had last year. Enjoy a day with free hot chocolate and coffee, and capture memorable moments with Santa Claus, his cheerful helpers, and Mr. Grinch. And, of course, embrace the festive spirit with our holiday-themed Ugly Sweater dress code. The event is free for spectators, and donations are welcome.

"Each year this event continues to grow, thanks to the generosity of our local business community who want to give back for the holidays. Everyone is welcome to participate. Festive creativity is encouraged this year we're even welcoming local artists to display their talents," said Jennifer Costa, the Executive Director of GoElizabethNJ.

If you are a local artist who would like to showcase art, or a general business vendor interested in opportunities, please contact Katya Guerra via email: [email protected] by Friday, November 17th.

For car enthusiasts looking to participate can reach out directly to RIX Mag: Rico at 973-698-9047. Car participants are encouraged to donate unwrapped toys or a suggested donation of $5 to support the Elizabeth Renaissance Foundation. Car holiday-themed decorations are encouraged!

For more information about this event, please visit https://www.goelizabethnj.com/events/festivals/carshow/

Visit Elizabeth, New Jersey this holiday season and be immersed in its authentic diverse culture. For hotel accommodations visit https://www.goelizabethnj.com/hotels/ and for a full schedule of Elizabeth, NJ's events and programs please visit https://www.goelizabethnj.com/events/ or download the mobile app GoElizabethNJ.

ABOUT GOELIZABETHNJ

With its many outstanding cultural and dynamic events in town, Elizabeth is New Jersey's most convenient travel gateway, just minutes from NYC and Newark Liberty International Airport. Elizabeth's rich authentic American Revolutionary history draws tourists to its historic landmarks and sites, as well as to experience one of America's TOP Holiday Shopping Destinations- the high-end outlet mall The Mills at Jersey Gardens (0% tax on clothes and shoes, along with Elizabeth's downtown districts.

Media Contact

Katya Guerra, GoElizabethNJ, 908-906-3713, [email protected], GoElizabethNJ.com

