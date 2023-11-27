Holiday Shopping 2023: Non-Tech Gift Ideas to Boost Kids' Language and Learning

"Low-tech toys contribute positively to children's development," says ASHA. Post this

Below are some suggestions from ASHA for holiday gifts by age range.

Ages 0–5

Books (touch-and-feel, lift-the-flap, and simple picture books for the youngest kids)

Shape sorters, ring stackers, and nesting cups

Blocks and balls

Chunky wooden and knob puzzles

Animal and family sets

Toy farms and barns

Toy vehicles, garages, ramps/tunnels, and train sets

Wind-up, pop-up, and pounding toys

Pretend tools and workbenches

Toy musical instruments

Bubbles

Activity cubes

Pretend money and cash registers

Simple craft kits and art supplies such as crayons and Play-Doh

Figurines, dinosaurs, dolls, and puppets

Costumes and dress-up supplies

Pretend doctor/veterinarian sets

Toy food, grocery carts, and kitchen sets

Building toys (e.g., Lincoln Logs, Magnatiles, and Legos)

Ages 5–8

Books, graphic novels, and magazine subscriptions (e.g., Highlights, National Geographic Kids)

Board and card games

Arts-and-crafts supplies and kits (drawing, beads/jewelry)

Science kits and books of science experiments

Slime, Play-Doh, and play sand/foam

Modeling clay and silly putty

Dolls and action figures

Building toys (e.g., Lincoln Logs, Magnatiles, and Legos)

Trading cards

Cooking supplies (child-friendly cookbooks, kid-safe knives/utensils)

Subscription boxes (cooking, STEM)

Costumes and dress-up supplies

Magic sets

Jump ropes and hula hoops

Sports and outdoor games for group play

Bikes, scooters, and roller skates/blades

Ages 8 and up

Chapter books and magazine subscriptions (e.g., Sports Illustrated Kids, Cricket)

Journals/diaries and scrapbooks, fun writing pens/stickers

Board and card games (silly, trivia, conversation-based)

Trading cards

Arts-and-crafts project sets

Science kits, instruments (telescope, microscope)

Subscription boxes (cooking, STEM)

Advanced building sets (e.g., Legos, snap circuits)

3D/jigsaw puzzles

Crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and chess sets

Camping supplies

Sports equipment

Fitness, outdoor/yard, and obstacle course games

Age-appropriate tools or gardening supplies

Décor for personalizing bedroom

Be "Tech Wise" With Young Children

Find more information and advice about how to build healthy screen habits for children and families from ASHA and the Screen Time Action Network at Fairplay. Tips by age can be found in the following resources: Be Tech Wise With Baby! [PDF] (birth to 1 year); Be Tech Wise With Toddler! [PDF] (1 to 3 years); Be Tech Wise With Preschoolers! [PDF] (3 to 5 years).

Are You Concerned About Your Child's Development?

If you have concerns about your child's speech, language, learning, or literacy skills, contact a certified speech-language pathologist for an evaluation. View ASHA's milestones checklists to see communication skills that are typical by age range (birth to 5) at on.asha.org/dev-milestones. These checklists are a good starting point for raising any concerns or questions with your child's doctor.

Families with children ages birth to 3 years can connect with their local early intervention program for an evaluation. For children older than 3 years, families can reach out to their local school. Children at any age can also see a private speech-language pathologist. A searchable database of these professionals is available at http://www.asha.org/profind/.

