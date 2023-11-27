Holiday Shopping 2023: Non-Tech Gift Ideas to Boost Kids' Language and Learning

ASHA Suggestions for Holiday Gifts That Build Skills by Age Group
ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With "smart" toys and electronics of all types in high demand this holiday season, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) is suggesting holiday gift alternatives for kids that will help boost their language and learning skills—at any age.
Low-tech toys contribute positively to children's development. They help children improve their vocabularies, conversation and turn-taking skills, problem-solving abilities, social skills, imagination and creativity, attention spans, and more. Whatever you call them—traditional, classic, or old-fashioned—these toys also are often less expensive and a better all-around value than electronic toys and devices.
Below are some suggestions from ASHA for holiday gifts by age range.
Ages 0–5
Books (touch-and-feel, lift-the-flap, and simple picture books for the youngest kids)
Shape sorters, ring stackers, and nesting cups
Blocks and balls
Chunky wooden and knob puzzles
Animal and family sets
Toy farms and barns
Toy vehicles, garages, ramps/tunnels, and train sets
Wind-up, pop-up, and pounding toys
Pretend tools and workbenches
Toy musical instruments
Bubbles
Activity cubes
Pretend money and cash registers
Simple craft kits and art supplies such as crayons and Play-Doh
Figurines, dinosaurs, dolls, and puppets
Costumes and dress-up supplies
Pretend doctor/veterinarian sets
Toy food, grocery carts, and kitchen sets
Building toys (e.g., Lincoln Logs, Magnatiles, and Legos)
Ages 5–8
Books, graphic novels, and magazine subscriptions (e.g., Highlights, National Geographic Kids)
Board and card games
Arts-and-crafts supplies and kits (drawing, beads/jewelry)
Science kits and books of science experiments
Slime, Play-Doh, and play sand/foam
Modeling clay and silly putty
Dolls and action figures
Building toys (e.g., Lincoln Logs, Magnatiles, and Legos)
Trading cards
Cooking supplies (child-friendly cookbooks, kid-safe knives/utensils)
Subscription boxes (cooking, STEM)
Costumes and dress-up supplies
Magic sets
Jump ropes and hula hoops
Sports and outdoor games for group play
Bikes, scooters, and roller skates/blades
Ages 8 and up
Chapter books and magazine subscriptions (e.g., Sports Illustrated Kids, Cricket)
Journals/diaries and scrapbooks, fun writing pens/stickers
Board and card games (silly, trivia, conversation-based)
Trading cards
Arts-and-crafts project sets
Science kits, instruments (telescope, microscope)
Subscription boxes (cooking, STEM)
Advanced building sets (e.g., Legos, snap circuits)
3D/jigsaw puzzles
Crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and chess sets
Camping supplies
Sports equipment
Fitness, outdoor/yard, and obstacle course games
Age-appropriate tools or gardening supplies
Décor for personalizing bedroom
Be "Tech Wise" With Young Children
Find more information and advice about how to build healthy screen habits for children and families from ASHA and the Screen Time Action Network at Fairplay. Tips by age can be found in the following resources: Be Tech Wise With Baby! [PDF] (birth to 1 year); Be Tech Wise With Toddler! [PDF] (1 to 3 years); Be Tech Wise With Preschoolers! [PDF] (3 to 5 years).
Are You Concerned About Your Child's Development?
If you have concerns about your child's speech, language, learning, or literacy skills, contact a certified speech-language pathologist for an evaluation. View ASHA's milestones checklists to see communication skills that are typical by age range (birth to 5) at on.asha.org/dev-milestones. These checklists are a good starting point for raising any concerns or questions with your child's doctor.
Families with children ages birth to 3 years can connect with their local early intervention program for an evaluation. For children older than 3 years, families can reach out to their local school. Children at any age can also see a private speech-language pathologist. A searchable database of these professionals is available at http://www.asha.org/profind/.
