Holiday Shopping is in Full Gear With Stomp Rocket® During the American Specialty Toy Retailers Association's Neighborhood Toy Store Month

"We love to celebrate local toy stores and recognize the important role they still play in helping us reach families and communities nationwide," said Jill Jameson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, spokesperson for Stomp Rocket®. Post this

"We love to celebrate local toy stores and recognize the important role they still play in helping us reach families and communities nationwide," said Jill Jameson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, spokesperson for Stomp Rocket®. "This yearly event increases our brand's awareness and forges new connections, where retailers get to joyfully highlight Stomp Rocket®'s line. We feel nostalgic each time we step into one of these cherished stores, reminding us of the fun of being a kid while secretly encouraging us adults never to grow up!"

ASTRA's Neighborhood Toy Store Month celebrates the vibrant toy stores that play a crucial role in shaping childhoods and fostering a sense of community. These local toy stores are places where children and families shop and are the centers of creativity, imagination and learning.

For more information, visit http://www.stomprocket.com.

About Stomp Rocket®:

Run, jump, and STOMP! For 30 years, Stomp Rocket® has been entertaining kids and their families by stimulating active, outdoor play. The Original Stomp Rocket® line is 100% kid-powered and includes rockets that soar up to 400 feet in the air as well as toys that are appropriate for kids as young as age 3. Stomp Rocket® is made by D&L Company of Minden, Nevada, and is STEM.org Authenticated™. http://www.StompRocket.com

Stomp Rocket® has sold more than 20 million toys and won numerous awards from industry experts, including the 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 & 2018 Creative Child Magazine Toy of the Year Award, 2019 Mom's Choice Gold Award, a 2019 Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award, and a 2022 and 2024 ASTRA Best Toys for Kids Award. Stomp Rocket® is regularly featured in top national media Good Housekeeping, Parents Magazine, Woman's Day, Scary Mommy, TODAY Parents, Tinybeans, MSN, Yahoo, Buzzfeed and many more! Follow them on Instagram @originalstomprocket.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://stomprocket.com

SOURCE Stomp Rocket