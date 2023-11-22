Holiday Visits are Opportune Time to Check on Aging Loved Ones

Whether you live down the block or across the country, holiday visits are a great opportunity to take a closer look at your aging loved one and their surroundings. The Aging Life Care Association® offers the following list of what to look for and questions to ask when spending time with aging adults.

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the old familiar song says, many will be heading "Over the river and through the woods, to grandmother's house we go" this Thanksgiving and holiday season. Whether you live down the block or across the country, holiday visits are a great opportunity to take a closer look at your aging loved one and their surroundings.