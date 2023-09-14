Holistic Goddess: Christiane Northrup M.D. launches new holistic and wellness company focused on Women's health

Holistic Goddess represents a culmination of my life's work. It's a space where women can embrace their inner strength, connect with their bodies, and celebrate their innate wisdom. Tweet this

Holistic Goddess aims to empower women with natural, holistic solutions that prioritize mind, body, and spirit. Stephanie Coulson, CEO of Holistic Goddess emphasizes, "We are committed to providing women of all ages and stages with the products and inspiration that celebrate their unique beauty and strength. Our signature line of products is meticulously formulated to support women's well-being at every stage of life. We want every woman to feel like the goddess she truly is."

About Holistic Goddess

Holistic Goddess is a company founded by Christiane Northrup M.D. and Stephanie Coulson with a mission to empower women to embrace their inner goddess through holistic living. With a range of signature products and educational content, Holistic Goddess is dedicated to supporting women's holistic well-being at every stage of life. Learn more at HolisticGoddess.com

About Christiane Northrup M.D.

Christiane Northrup M.D. is a board-certified OB/GYN physician and a visionary pioneer in women's health and wellness. She is a bestselling author, international speaker, and advocate for empowering women to take charge of their health and well-being.

About Stephanie Coulson

Stephanie Coulson is an entrepreneur, mother, and passionate advocate for holistic living. With over a decade of experience designing natural solutions for women's health, she created Holistic Goddess to bring women's health to the widest possible audience.

