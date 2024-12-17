Holistic Health Coach, Licensed Clinical Social Worker Launch New Book Conscious Parenting; Co-authors teach readers how to create peaceful and joyful home environments

"By working on emotional regulation, creating a calm home environment, communicating effectively, and connecting mind, body, and spirit, parents and caretakers can show up more fully for their children while serving as role models of healthy attachment." Post this

The book, available in English and Spanish, is dedicated to parents, caregivers, and those helping to raise the next generation. It describes various aspects of conscious parenting.

"Conscious parenting is about being mindful and aware of both your well-being and your children's," Sandoval said. "When you take better care of yourself physically and emotionally, you can be a better and more conscious parent. By working on emotional regulation, creating a calm home environment, communicating effectively, and connecting mind, body, and spirit, parents and caretakers can show up more fully for their children while serving as role models of healthy attachment."

The co-authors explain that the term attachment refers to the bond formed between caretakers and their children during the early stages of their lives. There are two types—secure and insecure—and the long-lasting effects of attachment affect how youngsters and adults form future relationships.

"For parents and caretakers, it is important to understand how your attachment style may be negatively impacting the children in your life, so you can endeavor to nurture secure attachment in your home," Sandoval said. "For example, insecure attachment is often linked to intergenerational trauma, a type of trauma passed down through generations that affects the health and well-being of children and adults alike. By embracing conscious parenting, it is possible to break these cycles of trauma and unhealthy attachment."

Readers will learn how to understand their emotions, connect with their children, implement gratitude, manage stress find balance, and nourish their minds, bodies, and souls. Action items and exercises make the information come alive and become meaningful.

For example, families can practice gratitude by writing thank you notes to friends and family or sharing thoughts about being grateful for something with others at dinner or bedtime. For creativity, the authors suggest doing a family cooking night once a month to strengthen personal connections and form memories.

The authors are providing workshops for organizations and schools to support their mission. Thanks to grant funding from Hispanic Federation UPLift New York, 200 copies of the book will be given away for free at in-person events held by Siembra Today, a woman-run BIPOC-led nonprofit organization founded by Sandoval with a mission to transform the lives of communities of color by providing accessible mental health and wellness support. Early this month, additional copies were given at an event at the Ecuadorian Consulate of Queens with Voces Latina.

The authors hope that readers will learn how to embrace the journey of parenting, prioritizing connections, practicing self-care, and fostering a positive environment.

"Conscious parents have the power to be the cycle breakers of violence in the family," Bolivar said. "When we transform the way we parent, we can change the world within one generation."

"Conscious Parenting" is available on Amazon.

About "Conscious Parenting":

Parenting and caretaking are big jobs, and feeling calm and joyful inside are helpful during that challenging and overwhelming moment. In this book, a holistic health coach and licensed clinical social worker will provide advice, tips, and tools on how to stay grounded, handle big feelings, and have more joyful moments together as a family. They'll also help you learn ways to take care of yourself so you can take better care of your kids, too. "Conscious Parenting" is available on Amazon.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://jjrmarketing.com/

SOURCE Conscious Parenting