Holistic Measures of Physical Functioning in Cancer: New Opportunities with Digital Health Technologies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, hear from experts across diverse fields, who will emphasize the significance of comprehensive capture of physical functioning through direct patient input and patient-generated data, while also exploring how digital health technologies can enhance cancer treatments and patient outcomes.
TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar delving into the pivotal role of digital health technologies in capturing meaningful aspects of health in individuals living with cancer. Individuals living with cancer experience severely impacted health-related quality of life. Their ability to carry out activities of daily living is impaired by cancer and its treatments. There are various methods of understanding how a patient feels and functions in the disease and treatment. Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) can provide direct information on cancer-related symptoms and functioning and measure the benefit/risk of treatment in drug development.
Objective measures of real-world physical behavior have the potential to complement established PROs and provide additional insights into daily functioning. These measures can be captured remotely and continuously using digital health technologies such as wearable sensors. Digital measures could aid in the development of treatments that improve the aspects of physical function that matter to individuals living with cancer but incorporating them in drug development necessitates an evidence-based approach and direct input from researchers, regulators and patients throughout the process.
Join this webinar as it will feature a panel of stakeholders from different perspectives (regulatory, pharma/industry, clinical and digital health) to discuss holistic measurement of physical function in cancer and opportunities for digital health technologies to provide value.
Join Suvekshya Aryal (moderator), Research Scientist, VivoSense Inc.; Heather Leach, Associate Professor and Director of the Physical Activity for Treatment and Prevention Lab, Colorado State University; Thomas Switzer, Digital Health Scientist, Research and Early Development, Genentech; and Theresa Coles, Assistant Professor, Department of Population Health Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine, for the live webinar on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Holistic Measures of Physical Functioning in Cancer: New Opportunities with Digital Health Technologies.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article