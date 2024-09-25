Holloway House, Inc. Wins 2024 U.S. EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award

"It is our constant goal to create safer chemistry without compromising product efficacy." Chris Eck, President of Holloway House, Inc. Post this

Holloway House, Inc. has been at the forefront of integrating green chemistry principles into its product line. The company has previously won the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

"We are truly humbled to receive the 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award," said Mike Thomas, VP Operations/Chemist at Holloway House. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team."

"We believe clean, top quality performance, and U.S. EPA Safer Choice standards go hand-in-hand," said Steve Eck, Chief Marketing Officer. "We are honored to be recognized once again as the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year in 2024."

This accolade reinforces Holloway House's role as a trailblazer in the green cleaning sector and reflects its commitment to advancing environmental stewardship and public health. The company looks forward to continuing its efforts to develop and promote products that align with the values of safety and excellence.

About Holloway House, Inc. - Holloway House, Inc. is a family-run company known for their high-quality cleaning and maintenance products, including floor care and wood treatments. Founded in 1962, they emphasize manufacturing in the USA and focus on producing products that are both effective and environmentally friendly. Their commitment to safety and performance aligns with their goal of providing reliable solutions for maintaining and protecting surfaces.

About the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Program - The U.S. EPA Safer Choice program helps consumers and organizations identify products that perform well and are safer for human health and the environment. Products with the Safer Choice label contain ingredients that are safer for people and the planet and meet the program's rigorous criteria.

