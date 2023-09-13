Hollywood & Mind and BUMBLE Host Spotlight on Loneliness

"Be present. We are here on this planet to be amongst each other, to learn from each other and to grow from each other." - Tiffany Haddish Tweet this

"In the worst times in my life, in the most difficult times in my life - at those times I felt like I was all alone. Like nobody could relate to what I'm going through, nobody has any idea what I'm experiencing. There's no way anybody could ever have had this happen to them before on this planet, because it's happening to me," said Haddish, who was placed in foster care as a child after her mother was in a car accident. "And then I ended up in these court-ordered counseling groups with all these other kids going through if not the same thing, something even more devastating than what I was going through. And it made me realize that I'm not alone and there must be some reason for it." After a counselor encouraged her to research successful people who had experienced hardship, Haddish said, "From that, it made me look at every person I've ever looked up to and realize, No one is successful without drama, trouble, stress, angst, loneliness."

Haddish also urged the audience, "Be present. We are here on this planet to be amongst each other, to learn from each other and to grow from each other."

"Spotlight on Loneliness: Advocating for Connection in a Time of Social Isolation" kicked off with an intimate conversation between California First Partner Jennifer Newsom and Payton Iheme, moderated by Elise Loehnen, author and host of the podcast Pulling The Thread. During the chat, Newsom said that while the pandemic exacerbated the situation, "I'd already had enough lived experience with family and friends and extended family to then witness what was happening in our society... The fact that our society has evolved away from a care society, it's not a surprise that we've landed where we are in this capitalist society that's been so invested in the individual and individual success, and not valued the feminine and care and community and empathy. And I think we have this incredible opportunity to right the ship, but it's everywhere all around us."

"The inability to admit that you don't have friends and that you are lonely brings shame and silence. That ranges from the person who's eating her lunch in the bathroom in high school to the the person who's struggling in advocacy raising money and changing laws to someone who also has the strength to tell their personal backstory," Iheme said, "The reason that's so important is for people who haven't been able to lift their shame and tell their story, they can live through others' advocacy work, and through people who are brave enough to tell their story - and know there's something positive on the other side."

Bumble recently launched its Bumble for Friends offering as a separate app "as part of our larger efforts to support kind connections," Iheme said. A recent Bumble For Friends survey in the U.S. found that more than 1 in 3 respondents have met their friends online, whether through apps or social media, amd 67% of Gen-Z respondents shared that making new friends online lessened their loneliness

A panel with actor/director Daniel Ezra ("All American"); Tay Lautner, RN and co-host of the podcast The Squeeze with her husband Taylor Lautner; and music artist Rachel Platten ("Fight Song") concluded the event. They each shared their own experiences with loneliness and the ways they care for their mental health while being in the public eye. "It's supposed to be messy, it's supposed to be hard at times, and this struggle and discomfort is part of the whole story," Ezra said.

The event marks Hollywood & Mind's second event. Earlier this year, during Mental Health Awareness Month, the organization held its inaugural Summit at UTA, where it brought together executives and talent across television, film, music and tech with mental health experts for conversations on topics including mental health storytelling, the power of song, opportunities to elevate mental wellness through technology, and the evolution of partnerships among mental health organizations and creators. More information is available at www.hollywood-mind.com.

