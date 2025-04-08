Hollywood Dentist Lilit Bagdasarian DDS Builds Smiles and Community Connections Through Compassionate Care

Practice Info Address: 5106 Hollywood Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90027, Phone: +1 (323) 667-9127, Email: [email protected], Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Website: https://lilitdds.com Post this

What sets her practice apart is the deep trust she builds with patients and the real stories of transformation that unfold every day.

"I hadn't smiled in photos in over 10 years," shares one patient. "Dr. Lilit changed that in one visit. She didn't just whiten my teeth—she gave me my confidence back."

Another patient adds, "I came in with a dental emergency and left with a new perspective. She explained everything clearly, treated me gently, and made me feel like family. That's rare in healthcare."

Whether you need an emergency dentist near you or a long-term cosmetic solution, the practice offers cutting-edge technology and personalized options for every stage of dental health. Some of the most sought-after services include:

About Lilit Bagdasarian DDS

Lilit Bagdasarian, DDS is a dedicated and caring dentist specializing in cosmetic dentistry, proudly serving the Los Angeles, CA community. Originally from Russia, Dr. Bagdasarian received her dental degree from Yerevan State Medical University and has pursued specialized training in dental implants.

Her services include dentures, root canals, fillings, crowns, bridges, and aesthetic treatments—delivered with the aid of advanced technology such as sonic fillings. Patient wellness remains her top priority.

Dr. Bagdasarian is multilingual, fluent in English, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, and Armenian, and takes pride in delivering care with empathy, diligence, and precision. Every consultation is tailored to each patient's needs with the goal of providing long-lasting relief and beautiful results.

