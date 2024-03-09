Hollywood Goes Green: Geneverse Solar Generators Power Eco-Friendly Movie Set in Upcoming Rom-Com "SWITCH UP," to Premiere at South by Southwest

Whereas traditional gas generators have previously been a staple for Hollywood productions to power lights, charge batteries, and run other equipment, Geneverse is the emission-free, quiet, and more portable alternative that can keep a movie set leaner and cleaner. Post this

"We were thrilled to partner with Geneverse for the production of SWITCH UP," said producer Melissa Bickerton. "These compact solar generators provided our crew with a sustainable and reliable power source, and we were able to reduce our environmental impact on the set by harnessing solar energy in sunny Austin, Texas. We hope other productions quickly follow suit and do their part in limiting the use of harmful gas generators where possible."

Whereas traditional gas generators have previously been a staple for Hollywood productions to power lights, charge batteries, and run other equipment, Geneverse is the emission-free, quiet, and more portable alternative that can keep a movie set leaner and cleaner. Even when traditional power is available to a crew on location, it's often not possible to rely on a location's electrical system to run heavy-duty equipment as the surge and collective draw can often trip the fuse.

"SWITCH UP" was shot in various locations around Austin, Texas and will rightfully make its worldwide debut at one of the largest film festivals and markets in the world, the Austin-founded South by Southwest.

Geneverse is dedicated to promoting sustainable energy solutions and supporting a more eco-conscious film industry. With a range of solar-powered generators suitable for various applications and an ESS product line for home battery backup, Geneverse is leading the charge towards a cleaner and greener future.

For more information about Geneverse, visit Geneverse.com.

For more information about SWITCH UP, visit the movie's SXSW page here.

About Geneverse:

Geneverse, a leader in home energy backup solutions, is committed to providing the utmost in cost-efficient sustainable power options. Geneverse is advancing from innovative portable solar solutions to sophisticated, efficient, and robust solar energy storage systems for households as part of a mission to deliver accessible and affordable energy solutions for homes. For more details, please visit geneverse.com and follow @geneversepower on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Rachel Stotts, Geneverse Energy Inc., 1 (747) 271-3730, [email protected], Geneverse Energy Inc.

SOURCE Geneverse Energy Inc.