Hollywood Goes Green: Geneverse Solar Generators Power Eco-Friendly Movie Set in Upcoming Rom-Com "SWITCH UP," to Premiere at South by Southwest

Geneverse solar generators were used behind the scenes to power the SWITCH UP movie set in an eco-friendly way, and will even have some special appearances in the film. Geneverse is the emission-free, silent, and more portable alternative to gas generators that can keep a movie set leaner, greener, quieter, and cleaner.
AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geneverse, renowned for pioneering cutting-edge home energy backup solutions, is hitting the big screen at the South by Southwest world premiere of rom-com "SWITCH UP." Geneverse CEO Anson Liang, serving as an executive producer, provided Geneverse solar generators that were used behind the scenes to power the movie set with eco-friendly electricity. The solar generators also have cameo appearances in the film.
"SWITCH UP" follows the story of a man who finds himself stranded at a shelter for the unhoused, where he meets a young widow and begins to understand that helping others is the true path to happiness. Director Tara Pirnia, and producers Elizabeth Avellan, Marcela Ronquillo, Tara Pirnia, Cristian de la Fuente, Melissa Bickerton, Angela Blair were committed to reducing the film's environmental footprint, making Geneverse the perfect partner for their vision and providing the production reliable power even in remote locations.
"We were thrilled to partner with Geneverse for the production of SWITCH UP," said producer Melissa Bickerton. "These compact solar generators provided our crew with a sustainable and reliable power source, and we were able to reduce our environmental impact on the set by harnessing solar energy in sunny Austin, Texas. We hope other productions quickly follow suit and do their part in limiting the use of harmful gas generators where possible."
Whereas traditional gas generators have previously been a staple for Hollywood productions to power lights, charge batteries, and run other equipment, Geneverse is the emission-free, quiet, and more portable alternative that can keep a movie set leaner and cleaner. Even when traditional power is available to a crew on location, it's often not possible to rely on a location's electrical system to run heavy-duty equipment as the surge and collective draw can often trip the fuse.
"SWITCH UP" was shot in various locations around Austin, Texas and will rightfully make its worldwide debut at one of the largest film festivals and markets in the world, the Austin-founded South by Southwest.
Geneverse is dedicated to promoting sustainable energy solutions and supporting a more eco-conscious film industry. With a range of solar-powered generators suitable for various applications and an ESS product line for home battery backup, Geneverse is leading the charge towards a cleaner and greener future.
