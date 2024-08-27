Hollywood Mobile Grooming launches its first store in downtown Burbank, bringing top-tier grooming services and exclusive pet products to a convenient location.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hollywood Mobile Grooming, Los Angeles' premier mobile pet grooming service, is proud to announce the opening of its first brick-and-mortar store in the lively heart of downtown Burbank. Renowned for its fleet of 11 luxury mobile grooming vans, Hollywood Mobile Grooming is now oHering its top-tier services and exclusive pet products at a convenient physical location.

The new store is situated in a bustling area filled with shops and restaurants, providing pet owners the convenience of dropping oH their pets for grooming while they enjoy the surrounding amenities. Whether grabbing a bite to eat or shopping, owners can rest assured knowing their pets are receiving the best care in a stress-free environment.

Unique OIerings and Unparalleled Care

At the Burbank location, Hollywood Mobile Grooming continues to provide the exceptional grooming services that have earned it the title of Los Angeles' number one mobile grooming service. In addition to grooming, the store features a carefully curated selection of unique pet products, from premium grooming tools to luxurious pet accessories.

Hollywood Mobile Grooming's commitment to pet well-being is reflected in its no-cage drying policy and by-appointment-only services. This ensures that every pet receives personalized care and does not have to spend unnecessary time at the salon, making the experience as comfortable and stress-free as possible.

Dedication to Community and Shelters

Hollywood Mobile Grooming has a deep-rooted commitment to the community, particularly in helping shelter and homeless pets. The company regularly volunteers its services at local animal shelters, providing free grooming to animals in need. This compassionate work has helped countless pets find their forever homes, with the grooming makeovers often being a pivotal factor in their adoption Hollywood Grooming

The company's dedication to giving back doesn't stop there. Hollywood Mobile Grooming is actively involved with Hollywood Rescue Grooming, a nonprofit organization that oHers grooming services to pets in shelters. By ensuring that every pet looks and feels their best, the company plays a crucial role in helping these animals get adopted faster. The new Burbank location will continue to support these eHorts, with a portion of proceeds from select services and products going towards shelter initiatives and rescue operations Hollywood Grooming

Grand Opening Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening, Hollywood Mobile Grooming will oHer exclusive discounts and promotions throughout the first month of operation. Pet owners are encouraged to visit the new store, explore the unique products, and experience the exceptional grooming services firsthand.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit https://gohollywoodgrooming.com/ or call 310-476-3353

About Hollywood Mobile Grooming

Hollywood Mobile Grooming is a family-owned and operated business oHering luxury mobile pet grooming services throughout Los Angeles. With a passion for pets and a commitment to excellence, the company provides personalized, stress-free grooming experiences in both its mobile vans and new Burbank store. Hollywood Mobile Grooming is also dedicated to giving back, with ongoing eHorts to support shelter and homeless pets through volunteer work and donations. For more information, please visit http://www.gohollywoodgrooming.com.

Media Contact

Nell Lashgarnevis - CEO, Hollywood Mobile Grooming, 310 476-3353, [email protected], https://gohollywoodgrooming.com/

SOURCE Hollywood Mobile Grooming