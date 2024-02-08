Hollywood Sign Trust Announces New Board of Trustee Members

"The Trust is a dedicated team of community leaders who donate their time and talent to preserve and protect the Hollywood Sign for generations to come, and we are thrilled to have Ed Tom and Dana Pesce join us on our mission" Post this

"The Trust is a dedicated team of community leaders who donate their time and talent to preserve and protect the Hollywood Sign for generations to come, and we are thrilled to have Ed Tom and Dana Pesce join us on our mission" said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Trust. "The extensive interest and coverage celebrating the Hollywood Sign's centennial last year underscored all that the Sign symbolizes for people around the globe and we are all energized this year to look toward the future, including the highly anticipated Visitor Center as well as new iconic partnerships and community projects."

Ed Tom has called Los Angeles home his entire life and spent 50 years working at the Hollywood Bowl, starting as a 16-year-old usher in 1972. In 1981 he was promoted to assistant director of operations, a position he held until 1993 when he then became the Hollywood Bowl's director of operations. "As a new Trustee to the Sign, I hope to add to the momentum started by the team. I know that the future for the Hollywood Sign is bright and I look forward to doing whatever I can to keep it appreciated and enjoyed by all."

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Dana Pesce is a corporate real estate executive currently serving as senior director, global head of real estate, strategy and planning at Netflix with over 20 years of industry experience managing domestic and international portfolios. She is also a board member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and shares: "I am thrilled to serve on the Board of Trustees for the Hollywood Sign Trust, driven by the opportunity to safeguard not just an iconic landmark but also the boundless inspiration it symbolizes, encouraging all who see it to pursue their dreams fearlessly."

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce commissioned to have the Hollywood Sign rebuilt in 1978. The Hollywood Sign Trust was created that same year to accomplish the express purpose of repairing, maintaining, refurbishing, protecting, restoring and providing capital improvements to Hollywood's most famous symbol and icon, The Hollywood Sign.

The Trust is also responsible for educating the world about the Sign's historical importance, and its role in preserving and maintaining the image of Hollywood as the worldwide center of motion pictures and cinema arts. During its 40+ year history, the Trust has led a range of projects, including a major refurbishment in 2022 to prepare for the Sign's 100th anniversary in 2023, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Sign throughout 2023 as well as the installation of a state-of-the-art security and surveillance system, which has been expanded and improved numerous times.

The Trust is also the official source for news and information about the Sign and maintains the Hollywood Sign website (www.hollywoodsign.org) and its social media platforms. In addition, it sponsors various events and projects with an eye toward maintaining Hollywood as a symbol of inspiration to filmmakers everywhere.

The Hollywood Sign was declared a Los Angeles Cultural Historical Monument No. 111 in 1973. And in 2023, to honor the Sign's centennial year, CD4 Councilmember Nithya Raman, whose district includes the historic Hollywood Sign, partnered with the Hollywood Sign Trust (HST) to declare October 31, 2023 as Hollywood Sign Day in Los Angeles. Originally installed as a giant billboard for a real estate development (Hollywoodland) in 1923, today, it is a universal metaphor for the place, industry, lifestyle and aspiration known as Hollywood—and stands as one of the world's best-known monuments.

2024-2025 Hollywood Sign Trustees

JEFF ZARRINNAM

Chair

President & CEO

Hollywood Hotel

MARTY SHELTON

Vice Chair

Vice President

NAI Capital, Urban Development

BRIAN LANE

Secretary

Koning Eizenberg Architecture

JEROLD NEUMAN

Treasurer, Trustee

Partner, DLA Piper

DLA Piper LLP

ANDREA CONANT

Trustee

Chief of Staff

Los Angeles City Councilmember

Nithya Raman

DANA PESCE

Trustee

Senior Director, Global Head of Real Estate, Strategy & Planning, Netflix

STEFANIE SMITH

Trustee

Acting Superintendent of Recreation and

Parks Operation, Griffith Region

Department of Recreation and Parks

ED TOM

Trustee

Hollywood Bowl's former Director of Operations (retired)

DARNELL TYLER

Trustee

Director of Real Estate Planning

& Community Relations

NBC Universal Global Real Estate

About the Hollywood Sign Trust

The Hollywood Sign Trust is a 501(c)3 nonprofit trust created and shall be operated exclusively for religious, charitable, scientific, literary, or educational purposes and responsible for physically maintaining, repairing and securing the Hollywood Sign; providing capital improvements for the benefit of the public at large; and educating the world about the Sign's historical and cultural importance. More information about the Sign's history and the Trust can be found at: www.hollywoodsign.org.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Johnson, Cavanah Communications, 1 213-713-4865, [email protected]

Betsy Isroelit, RBI Creative, 1 213-300-0108, betsyisroelit@gmail.com

SOURCE Hollywood Sign Trust