Holman Appoints Steve Holman to Oversee Corporate Grants Program

"Philanthropy and community service are among the core tenets of our corporate philosophy and are fundamental to who we are as an organization. This unwavering commitment embodies my grandfather's mission to always give back to the communities that help to support our success." - Mindy Holman Post this

Since joining the family-owned business in 2014, Steve Holman has led the organization's community service efforts and various charitable giving programs. During his impressive tenure in this role, he implemented numerous key strategic initiatives, fostering a period of unprecedented growth for this important pillar of the company's foundation. As Corporate Grant Director, Steve will now dedicate 100 percent of his focus to the organization's grant funding efforts.

Each year, Holman donates a percentage of its annual operating profits to hundreds of non-profit organizations throughout the regions in which it operates in North America, the United Kingdom, and Germany. These donations have exceeded $1 million each year since 2010 and more recently, under Steve Holman's guidance, have eclipsed $4 million annually. In addition to the company's standard community grants, Holman also distributes a number of impact grants each year, consisting of a $300,000 commitment to select non-profit organizations, which are dispersed over a period three years.

With Steve Holman transitioning to his new role, Alicia McGowan, Holman's Manager of Community Affairs, will continue to lead the company's community sponsorship and donation programs as well as Holman's employee volunteerism activities, a role which she has held since 2022. Holman employees spend more than 5,000 hours each year volunteering to support a variety of non-profit organizations that are important to them. Some notable community partners include United Way and UrbanPromise along with more than 400 local organizations throughout the communities in which Holman operates.

"The measurable, long-lasting impact that can be achieved when individuals and organizations collaborate to improve the lives of those throughout our communities is nothing short of remarkable," said Mindy Holman. "Both Steve and Alicia have a true passion for helping others and their dedication, along with that of our entire community affairs team, is poised to be the driving force behind our community outreach efforts as we prepare to embark on our second century in business – and for many generations to come."

