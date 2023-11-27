Holman Named to Computerworld's 2024 List of the Best Places to Work in IT

"This honor is a testament to every single member of our entire IT organization. These individuals truly embody the essence of Holman's long-standing values and principles, proving once again that our company's greatest strength is our people." - Jarrod Phipps, Executive Vice President & CIO Post this

In addition to being recognized for its exceptional workplace culture, Holman was commended for its award-winning Partners in Excellence® program, which engages employees and celebrates their extraordinary accomplishments and its extensive Holman Wellness program, which provides employees the resources and support they need to live prosperous, healthy lives. Holman was also praised for its outstanding career development and opportunities for professional growth as well as the company's efforts to foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment that allows every individual to flourish by providing an accepting and affirming workplace for all.

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI efforts, future of work, training and retention. Additionally, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year's winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams," said Rob O'Regan, Global Director, Content Strategy, Foundry. "These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment."

To learn more about this year's Best Places to Work in IT or to view the entire list of honorees, visit Computerworld.com. For additional information about Holman and to view current career opportunities, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Holman

Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began nearly a century ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with more than 6,500 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.

Holman delivers a unique range of automotive-centric services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; vehicle fabrication and upfitting; component manufacturing and productivity solutions; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; and retail automotive sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What's Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (http://www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at http://www.foundryco.com.

Follow Computerworld on Twitter: @Computerworld #BestPlacesIT

Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn

Follow Computerworld on Facebook

Media Contact

Michael Cianfrone, Holman, (856) 840-9863, [email protected], www.Holman.com

SOURCE Holman