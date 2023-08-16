Holman Opens First Audi Sales Studio: A New Premium Automotive Retail Experience in San Diego

The new Audi Sales Studio in San Diego sets an impressive standard for modern automotive retailing, seamlessly blending the personalized attention that Holman is long known for with a thoughtfully curated buying experience in a sophisticated setting that embodies Audi's iconic luxury styling. Tweet this

The intimate 2,800 square foot space features premium lounge seating and interactive digital touchpoints, allowing guests to explore the Audi ecosystem in a welcoming and relaxing environment. The Audi Sales Studio introduces a unique buying process in which guests work with one Holman representative from start to finish – from shopping through delivery – resulting in a seamless, efficient, and personal experience. Additionally, hospitality-trained Audi Brand Specialists are available to help guide customers seeking assistance and product expertise around sales, service, and accessories - or even the purchase of exclusive brand merchandise.

"The new Audi Sales Studio in San Diego sets an impressive standard for modern automotive retailing, seamlessly blending the personalized attention that Holman is long known for with a thoughtfully curated buying experience in a sophisticated setting that embodies Audi's iconic luxury styling," said George Athan, Senior Vice President, Dealership Operations, Holman. "We're excited to welcome guests to Fashion Valley to experience the Audi brand and its products like never before."

The Audi Sales Studio also offers onsite test-drives and an interactive design studio to customize the Audi of your dreams. Additionally, if guests begin the car-buying process online, an Audi Brand Specialist at the Fashion Valley location can support the seamless continuation of the digital journey offline.

"At Audi, our vehicles have a reputation for innovative beautiful design and top-of-the line performance. It's important that the Audi brand also reflects those same characteristics in the way customers are engaging with the brand from a retail experience," said Steve Martini, Vice President, Western Region, Audi of America. "We're thrilled for Holman to bring this new, elevated Audi customer experience to life."

For additional information about the Audi Sales Studio, please visit http://www.AudiSanDiegoFashionValley.com. To learn more about Holman, please visit http://www.Holman.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Holman

Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began nearly a century ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with more than 6,500 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.

Holman delivers a unique range of automotive-centric services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; vehicle fabrication and upfitting; component manufacturing and productivity solutions; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; and retail automotive sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What's Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

***NOTE TO MEDIA*** - Media assets are available for download at: Holman Audi Sales Studio San Diego Media Assets

Media Contact

Michael Cianfrone, Holman, (856) 840-9863, [email protected], www.Holman.com

SOURCE Holman