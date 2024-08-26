Holman Selects Orbee as Its Customer Data Platform Provider

"...we are looking for a robust platform that can seamlessly integrate data from across our various dealerships and enhance our customer engagement strategies. After a thorough evaluation, Orbee stood out..." stated Frank Carbone, Holman's Executive Vice President of Retail Automotive. Post this

"The way consumers shop for vehicles and automotive services has shifted dramatically in recent years. Today, consumers expect an engaging and personalized experience that simplifies this process," said Holman's Executive Vice President of Retail Automotive Frank Carbone. "As our organization evolves to meet the needs of today's consumer, we are looking for a robust platform that can seamlessly integrate data from across our various dealerships and enhance our customer engagement strategies. After a thorough evaluation, Orbee stood out for its comprehensive data management capabilities, open architecture, and commitment to data privacy and security."

Orbee's CDP provides a solution that integrates seamlessly with existing systems while offering advanced data enrichment, measurement and activation capabilities. Key deliverables from Orbee's CDP implementation include:

Unified Customer Profile (UCP): A robust profile aggregating data from first and third-party sources, ensuring real-time updates and regular data hygiene.

Audience Management: Self-serve tools for segmentation and audience creation, allowing for sophisticated marketing strategies.

Journey-Based Orchestration: Automation of customer journey communications.

Cross-Channel Campaign Management: Tools to orchestrate campaigns across various channels, optimizing customer engagement and marketing effectiveness.

"Our relationship with Holman has had an amazing evolution over the last three years and at each milestone, our collaboration with their world-class organization has helped guide our product roadmaps and strategic objectives," said Atul Patel, CEO of Orbee, "Our deepening involvement with Holman's vision of redefining the future of a seamless automotive retail experience will benefit the entire industry as we innovate data-driven capabilities that are increasingly valuable in our mobility ecosystem. "

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee's proprietary middleware technology powers the leading infrastructure of data management solutions in the automotive retail industry. These solutions provide dealers with the capabilities to centralize, enrich, and activate their first-party data. Franchise and independent dealers, as well as large dealership groups, rely on Orbee's platform to manage their data, ensuring they can efficiently measure marketing investments, understand shopper behaviors, and enhance customer experiences. This robust data management foundation enables Orbee's comprehensive suite of measurement, activation, and experience products, driving seamless data integrations, advanced analytics, personalized marketing, and regulatory compliance. Partnering with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs, Orbee extends the capabilities of its powerful technologies to drive innovation and growth in the automotive retail sector.

About Holman

Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began 100 years ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with nearly 9,000 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.

Holman delivers a unique range of automotive services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; commercial vehicle equipment manufacturing; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; venture capital funding; and automotive retail sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What's Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

