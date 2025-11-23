Holocaust Remembrance Association Marks Major Milestones with Inaugural Restoring Hope Conference and Annual Beauty for Ashes Luncheon

The Holocaust Remembrance Association (HRA18) proudly announces the remarkable success of its inaugural Restoring Hope Conference and the 2025 Beauty for Ashes Luncheon, two transformative events that brought together survivors, scholars, community leaders, and supporters for an unforgettable week of learning, fellowship, and renewed commitment to remembrance and truth

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Holocaust Remembrance Association (HRA18) proudly announces the remarkable success of its inaugural Restoring Hope Conference and the 2025 Beauty for Ashes Luncheon, two transformative events that brought together survivors, scholars, community leaders, and supporters for an unforgettable week of learning, fellowship, and renewed commitment to remembrance and truth.

The Restoring Hope Conference, HRA18's first of its kind, exceeded every expectation. More than a gathering, it became an intimate and deeply moving experience; a space where attendees could meet one another, share culture and music, dance together, and form bonds grounded in shared purpose. It was a time of unity, of sensitizing the heart as much as the mind, and of equipping one another to stand strong in an era of rising antisemitism.

Throughout the day, powerful presentations shaped both understanding and resolve. Prof. Moshe Vardi, distinguished Rice University professor, Baker Institute fellow, and nationally recognized advocate against antisemitism in academia, delivered a compelling examination of identity politics in the United States. He highlighted how universities have drifted from their mission of advancing the betterment of humanity; a warning underscored by his own courageous stance against antisemitism on campus.

Holocaust survivor Michael Spiegel shared his extraordinary life story; from being hidden by a Christian family in France after his mother sacrificed her life to save him, to facing discrimination in America because of his Jewish identity. His message of resilience and purpose challenged attendees to confront intolerance wherever it appears.

Survivor Ruth Steinfeld, who endured the horrors of Kristallnacht at age five and was later rescued from a French concentration camp by a children's rescue network, offered testimony that silenced the room. She and Spiegel, who were on the same ship bound for the U.S. after the war, reminded attendees that the dangers of hatred are not distant history, and that today's rising antisemitism echoes patterns they have seen before.

Prof. David Lawhon, a leading scholar of Holocaust studies and son of a Dachau and Mauthausen liberator, connected key historical threads to current events. His insights illuminated the pressing need for education rooted in truth, context, and moral clarity. Lawhon currently serves as Education Advisor for HRA18's Holocaust Garden of Hope.

The momentum built from the previous day's Beauty for Ashes Luncheon, which welcomed a sold-out audience for a powerful program featuring keynote remarks from Dr. Susanna Kokkonen, as well as Shaya Ben-Yehuda, who recently retired as Managing Director, International Relations Division of Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. Attendees enjoyed rich fellowship, meaningful stories, and a shared commitment to becoming Upstanders in the face of modern antisemitism. Together, the Conference and Luncheon raised funds expanding support for HRA18's educational programs, the Holocaust Garden of Hope, and Upstander initiatives.

"These gatherings were nothing short of extraordinary," said Rozalie Jerome, Founder of HRA18. "We witnessed people standing together, learning together, and declaring with unity and courage that truth matters. Your support fuels everything we do, and it gives us real hope for the road ahead."

Dr. Susanna Kokkonen emphasized the urgent importance of education and community partnership. "Remembering the past is active, moral work. When communities commit to showing up, learning, and standing together, we strengthen the future," she said.

As the presenting sponsor, HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood helped make the luncheon possible, demonstrating the deepening community commitment to remembrance. "As the presenting sponsor of the Beauty for Ashes Luncheon, HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood was honored to stand alongside our community at such a meaningful event," said Devon Alexander, Community Liaison for HCA Kingwood. "Thank you, Rozalie Jerome and Aimee Barlow, for bringing powerful speakers and heartfelt reminders of why we must never forget."

Collectively, the two events showcased the growing regional commitment to Holocaust education, remembrance, and moral courage. Attendees' insights, questions, and enthusiasm underscored the vital need for HRA18's programs, and affirmed the organization's expanding role in equipping individuals and communities to rise as Upstanders.

The success of these signature gatherings marks a defining moment for HRA18, demonstrating heightened support, stronger volunteer engagement, and increased capacity to advance its mission throughout 2025 and beyond—including the upcoming March of Remembrance, which will open International Holocaust Remembrance Week on January 25, 2026, at the Holocaust Garden of Hope. As part of the global March of Life movement—an initiative of Jobst and Charlotte Bittner and TOS Ministries in Tübingen, Germany—HRA18 stands alongside participants in more than 20 nations and 400 cities. Together with tens of thousands around the world, this commemoration unites communities in honoring the victims of the Shoah, seeking reconciliation with survivors and their descendants, and publicly standing against all forms of antisemitism.

For information about the 2025 Conference, Beauty for Ashes Luncheon, Upstanders Arise Gala, the March of Remembrance, and the March of Life, visit HRA18.org, and contact Rozalie Jerome at [email protected] or (832) 287-5057.

About the Holocaust Remembrance Association:

The Holocaust Remembrance Association (HRA18) is a Texas-based organization dedicated to sensitizing hearts to the issues of the Holocaust and modern antisemitism through education, healing, and reconciliation. Formed by Jewish descendants of Holocaust survivors and their Christian allies, HRA18 seeks to end antisemitism and hatred of the Jewish people by growing a community of Upstanders who drive real change toward a more just and compassionate world for current and future generations.

