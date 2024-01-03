Holoconnects to Showcase Its Highly Advanced Immersive Hologram Technology Holobox, Modular Holobox and Holobox Mini at CES 2024

"We thrive on pushing the boundaries of innovation, transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary," said André Smith, founder and CEO of Holoconnects. "We believe our technology will profoundly impact all industry sectors and contribute to a more sustainable, fossil-free world." Post this

Holoconnects' holographic technology creates immersive experiences and has broad applications in industries including hospitality, travel, healthcare, retail, entertainment, communications, events, education, advertising and more. Holoconnects' lifelike holograms were recently used to:

"We thrive on pushing the boundaries of innovation, transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary," said André Smith, founder and CEO of Holoconnects. "We believe our technology will profoundly impact all industry sectors and contribute to a more sustainable, fossil-free world, as speakers can be live beamed to any Holobox location, reducing CO2 emissions caused by air travel. CES provides an excellent platform for us to connect with the world's leading innovators and showcase the limitless possibilities of holograms."

Holobox features and product specifications include:

Anti-glare glass: Provides as little reflection as possible for the best experience

Built-in HiFi speakers: 2 front-facing, 80W HiFi speakers for sublime sound

86" (1895 x 1066 mm) transparent LCD screen/display area: Offers life-size, realistic holographic projection. Additional sizes are also available, also in a modular set-up.

Advanced touch system: 20-point IR (Infrared) multi-touch system operates the Holobox

Dimensions: 81" (206 cm) height x 55" (140 cm) width x 30" (76 cm) depth

Weight: 440 lbs (200 kg); easy to transport with a flight case

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 ( 4K )

) Extended ports: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, 1 USB touch port, 1 LAN port, Power connector, 6.3mm jack output, dimmable lights, turn off/on touchscreen

Power consumption: 800Wh - < 0.5 Wh (standby)

Holobox Mini features and product specifications include:

Tabletop model: Uses the same technology as the regular Holobox, but in a more 'carry-on' friendly size

Dimensions: 20" (615 mm) height x 13" (330 mm) width x 9.3" (235 mm) depth

Weight: 31 lbs (14 kg)

21.5" LCD screen: Perfect for product placement and other smaller applications; Ideal to showcase fashion, such as shoes, jewelry and other (luxury) products

Resolution: 1920 x 1080, 16:09 and IPS (In-Plane Switching)

Port inputs: HDMI, USB, display port and 3.5 mm jack

Content for the Holobox and Holobox Mini is recorded in one of Holoconnects' studios with the help of a white screen, studio lights and a video camera. Pre-recorded content can also be produced at a location of choice. Speakers can record their desired message quickly using the autocue function, and products — both 3D and physical — can be displayed, along with texts, QR codes and other textual additions of choice. Additionally, a 4K live connection enables brands to broadcast directly from a recording station to a local Holobox.

Contact [email protected] to set up an interview at CES 2024 between January 7 - 12 in Las Vegas or learn more at https://holoconnects.com. Check out Holoconnects' case studies and access the Holoconnects Press Kit here.

About Holoconnects

Holoconnects is a leading technology company specializing in AI-powered holographic solutions. With a team of industry experts and a commitment to innovation, Holoconnects is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that transform a variety of industries. Holoconnects' holographic technology enables businesses to engage customers, enhance branding, and optimize operations. Founded in 2020, Holoconnects is a privately held company based in Culemborg, The Netherlands. Follow Holoconnects on LinkedIn or learn more at https://holoconnects.com.

