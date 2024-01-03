Holoconnects to Showcase Its Highly Advanced Immersive Hologram Technology Holobox, Modular Holobox and Holobox Mini at CES 2024

Already embraced by UNICEF, the United Nations, Nike, Vodafone, BMW, Deloitte, Best Western, T-Mobile and others, Holoconnects technology has broad applications across multiple industries, including sustainability, hospitality, travel, healthcare, retail, entertainment, communications and education
ENSCEHEDE, Netherlands, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holoconnects, a leading technology provider of AI-powered holographic solutions, today announced plans to showcase its lifelike, highly advanced hologram technology via the Holobox, the Modular Holobox and the Holobox Mini at CES 2024. Reporters are invited to check out Holobox and Holobox Mini and experience an immersive holographic demonstration of a Modular Holobox designed for Google/Android at CES Unveiled on Sunday evening, January 7, at the Mandalay Bay, where journalists can make a life-sized hologram of themselves. Holoconnects will also showcase its technology as part of the NL Tech Pavilion in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo, Booth 62100, and at the Google booth in the LVCC Central Park, Booth CP1, from January 9-12, 2024. View a short video to get a sneak peek of Holobox here.
Holoconnects' Holobox and Holobox Mini provide a 3D holographic visualization of a person, product or logo, transforming communication by creating immersive and interactive experiences that deliver unparalleled engagement and impact. Available in black, white or a custom design, the Holobox and Holobox Mini are 'plug and play' systems and are surprisingly user-friendly — both products require only electricity and the internet to bring holograms to any location.
Holoconnects' holographic technology creates immersive experiences and has broad applications in industries including hospitality, travel, healthcare, retail, entertainment, communications, events, education, advertising and more. Holoconnects' lifelike holograms were recently used to:
- Educate and promote a UNICEF sustainability and climate solution initiative
- Raise awareness and support for the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) by creating "a visceral connection between global citizens and the individuals living in crisis zones"
- Serve as "virtual hosts" for D&B The Facility Group and live holographic receptionists for CIC Hospitality, a Scandinavian hotel chain.
"We thrive on pushing the boundaries of innovation, transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary," said André Smith, founder and CEO of Holoconnects. "We believe our technology will profoundly impact all industry sectors and contribute to a more sustainable, fossil-free world, as speakers can be live beamed to any Holobox location, reducing CO2 emissions caused by air travel. CES provides an excellent platform for us to connect with the world's leading innovators and showcase the limitless possibilities of holograms."
Holobox features and product specifications include:
- Anti-glare glass: Provides as little reflection as possible for the best experience
- Built-in HiFi speakers: 2 front-facing, 80W HiFi speakers for sublime sound
- 86" (1895 x 1066 mm) transparent LCD screen/display area: Offers life-size, realistic holographic projection. Additional sizes are also available, also in a modular set-up.
- Advanced touch system: 20-point IR (Infrared) multi-touch system operates the Holobox
- Dimensions: 81" (206 cm) height x 55" (140 cm) width x 30" (76 cm) depth
- Weight: 440 lbs (200 kg); easy to transport with a flight case
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K)
- Extended ports: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, 1 USB touch port, 1 LAN port, Power connector, 6.3mm jack output, dimmable lights, turn off/on touchscreen
- Power consumption: 800Wh - < 0.5 Wh (standby)
Holobox Mini features and product specifications include:
- Tabletop model: Uses the same technology as the regular Holobox, but in a more 'carry-on' friendly size
- Dimensions: 20" (615 mm) height x 13" (330 mm) width x 9.3" (235 mm) depth
- Weight: 31 lbs (14 kg)
- 21.5" LCD screen: Perfect for product placement and other smaller applications; Ideal to showcase fashion, such as shoes, jewelry and other (luxury) products
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080, 16:09 and IPS (In-Plane Switching)
- Port inputs: HDMI, USB, display port and 3.5 mm jack
Content for the Holobox and Holobox Mini is recorded in one of Holoconnects' studios with the help of a white screen, studio lights and a video camera. Pre-recorded content can also be produced at a location of choice. Speakers can record their desired message quickly using the autocue function, and products — both 3D and physical — can be displayed, along with texts, QR codes and other textual additions of choice. Additionally, a 4K live connection enables brands to broadcast directly from a recording station to a local Holobox.
Contact [email protected] to set up an interview at CES 2024 between January 7 - 12 in Las Vegas or learn more at https://holoconnects.com. Check out Holoconnects' case studies and access the Holoconnects Press Kit here.
About Holoconnects
Holoconnects is a leading technology company specializing in AI-powered holographic solutions. With a team of industry experts and a commitment to innovation, Holoconnects is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that transform a variety of industries. Holoconnects' holographic technology enables businesses to engage customers, enhance branding, and optimize operations. Founded in 2020, Holoconnects is a privately held company based in Culemborg, The Netherlands. Follow Holoconnects on LinkedIn or learn more at https://holoconnects.com.
