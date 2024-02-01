Holtmeyer & Monson Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification by AICPA

"I am particularly proud to celebrate that Holtmeyer & Monson is one of the only Lender Service Providers to demonstrate excellence in best practices for these audited areas and to reach this level of certification." Post this

"We built our business based on trust, deep expertise, and ensuring the right processes are in place to work as a direct extension of our clients," said Arne Monson, President and Co-founder of Holtmeyer & Monson. "We've been delivering on this mission for over 40 years, working hand-in-hand with community lenders to provide much-needed capital to their small business customers while driving profitable growth for the institution."

The Independent Bankers of America (ICBA) has selected and vetted Holtmeyer & Monson as their sole SBA and USDA Lender Service Provider (LSP) for over 18 years. This exclusive Preferred Service Provider status is further evidence of the industry acclaim and trust the company has earned.

"Achieving AICPA SOC 2 Type II compliance is a time- and resource-intensive process; however, we knew it was a level of assurance we needed to offer our clients," added Arne Monson. "I am particularly proud to celebrate that Holtmeyer & Monson is one of the only Lender Service Providers to demonstrate excellence in best practices for these audited areas and to reach this level of certification."

About Holtmeyer & Monson

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Holtmeyer & Monson provides community lenders with comprehensive, outsourced services and the high level of expertise required for SBA and USDA lending. The company helps institutions offer small businesses access to capital while benefiting from a profitable source of non-interest fee income. Holtmeyer & Monson covers every stage of the process — from loan packaging and closing to securitization and sale, through portfolio servicing — and is one of the only Lender Server Providers that is SOC 2 Type II certified. Based on its full-service capabilities and credibility, institutions can be confident that their SBA and USDA lending credits will be handled expertly, efficiently, and with the highest levels of safety and soundness. Holtmeyer & Monson has served the banking industry for over 40 years and is a Preferred Service Provider of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA). For more information, visit www.holtandmon.com or call 800.340.7304.

