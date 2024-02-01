Holtmeyer & Monson Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification by AICPA

SBA and USDA lender service provider achieves the top industry attestation from the AICPA for the security and compliance of its services.
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holtmeyer & Monson is pleased to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit examination. Holtmeyer & Monson is the leading provider of comprehensive SBA and USDA lending services for community institutions. Achieving the SOC 2 Type II distinction assures existing and prospective clients that Holtmeyer & Monson's procedures, processes, and systems are of the highest quality and meet the stringent SOC 2 security and privacy standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
Holtmeyer & Monson enables financial institutions to provide government-guaranteed lending as part of their product offering without adding staffing resources or overhead costs. The company's outsourced services range from loan packaging and closing to securitization and sale, through portfolio management. In addition, Holtmeyer & Monson helps banks add significant non-interest fee income via the sale of SBA and USDA guarantees in the secondary market.
"We built our business based on trust, deep expertise, and ensuring the right processes are in place to work as a direct extension of our clients," said Arne Monson, President and Co-founder of Holtmeyer & Monson. "We've been delivering on this mission for over 40 years, working hand-in-hand with community lenders to provide much-needed capital to their small business customers while driving profitable growth for the institution."
The Independent Bankers of America (ICBA) has selected and vetted Holtmeyer & Monson as their sole SBA and USDA Lender Service Provider (LSP) for over 18 years. This exclusive Preferred Service Provider status is further evidence of the industry acclaim and trust the company has earned.
"Achieving AICPA SOC 2 Type II compliance is a time- and resource-intensive process; however, we knew it was a level of assurance we needed to offer our clients," added Arne Monson. "I am particularly proud to celebrate that Holtmeyer & Monson is one of the only Lender Service Providers to demonstrate excellence in best practices for these audited areas and to reach this level of certification."
About Holtmeyer & Monson
Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Holtmeyer & Monson provides community lenders with comprehensive, outsourced services and the high level of expertise required for SBA and USDA lending. The company helps institutions offer small businesses access to capital while benefiting from a profitable source of non-interest fee income. Holtmeyer & Monson covers every stage of the process — from loan packaging and closing to securitization and sale, through portfolio servicing — and is one of the only Lender Server Providers that is SOC 2 Type II certified. Based on its full-service capabilities and credibility, institutions can be confident that their SBA and USDA lending credits will be handled expertly, efficiently, and with the highest levels of safety and soundness. Holtmeyer & Monson has served the banking industry for over 40 years and is a Preferred Service Provider of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA). For more information, visit www.holtandmon.com or call 800.340.7304.
Media Contact
Lorie O'Neill, Holtmeyer & Monson, 1 770-594-2366, [email protected], https://www.holtandmon.com
SOURCE Holtmeyer & Monson
Share this article