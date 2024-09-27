Holy Cross Germantown Hospital marks 10th anniversary serving the community

Community and hospital leaders will celebrate a decade of support for the people of upper Montgomery County at September 30 event.
GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital is celebrating 10 years of providing care for people in Germantown, Maryland. To mark the occasion, the hospital will hold an event for friends and neighbors in the community on Monday, September 30, 2024.
"Over the last 10 years, our hospital has grown up at the same pace as our part of Montgomery County," says Reginald Eadie, M.D., MBA, interim president of Holy Cross Germantown Hospital. "Today we're providing more innovative care to more people than ever. This anniversary is a celebration for more than our Holy Cross team, it's also an opportunity to celebrate our partners and neighbors who have trusted us and worked with us to make sure the people of our region are thriving."
The hospital opened its doors on October 1, 2014, performing the first surgical procedure, an ACL replacement surgery, that same day. On October 5, 2014, the hospital delivered its first infant, a baby boy. It has continued to grow ever since, seeing a 55% increase in employees who provide care, 40% increase in Emergency Department visits, and 133% growth in surgical procedures performed.
The 10th anniversary reception will celebrate the vital role of community partners in the hospital's efforts to support the well-being of people in upper Montgomery County. It is open to everyone from Germantown and the surrounding areas. Hospital staff as well as community and elected leaders will participate.
Members of the media are invited to attend Holy Cross Germantown Hospital's 10-Year Anniversary celebration.
When: Monday, September 30, 2024
2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Where: Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
19801 Observation Drive
Germantown, MD 20876
