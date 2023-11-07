Holy Cross Health is Investing in the Future of Health Care and Employees Through Its Career Pathways Program

We want to see all our colleagues excel. So, it's important to us to help draw out their potential and provide them with the tools and support needed to reach new heights in their careers. Post this

In 2019, Holy Cross Health's Community Health Department initiated efforts to address the social needs, such as housing, food, and childcare, of colleagues, resulting in the creation of a specialized screening tool and the deployment of a Community Health Worker (CHW) to assess and support colleagues. This screening process identified key areas where colleagues required assistance, particularly those within departments with lower wages.

Building on this foundation, Holy Cross Health expanded the screening program in 2021, reaching 25% of its workforce, with approximately one-third of colleagues reporting at least one need. Food insecurity and the desire for increased work hours and higher pay emerged as top concerns among colleagues.

The Career Pathways Program was launched in the fall of 2022 to address these needs directly. This pioneering program offers colleagues the opportunity to advance within Holy Cross Health by completing certification programs. Eligible colleagues can apply to the program, and those selected enroll in certification courses tailored to their career goals. The program currently includes pathways for Certified Medical Assistants, Certified Nursing Assistants, Pharmacy Technicians, Central Sterile Processing Technicians, Certified Healthcare Access Associates, and Phlebotomy Technicians.

With generous support from Holy Cross Health Foundation donors and Maryland Physicians Care, the program covers tuition fees and provides additional resources. A dedicated CHW assists colleagues throughout the program, addressing any barriers they may encounter. Holy Cross Health partnered with Montgomery College and Anne Arundel Community College to offer coursework, ensuring colleagues receive high-quality education.

"As one of Maryland's largest Medicaid Managed Care organizations, MPC is acutely aware of the impact of social needs on a person's life and health. Giving someone the opportunity and training needed to move from an entry-level job to a career path will improve not only the life of the individual but also the lives of their entire nuclear family. MPC is proud to partner with Holy Cross on this important initiative. The Career Pathways Program is already showing success with two Certified Medical Assistants hired in new roles, a Certified Nursing Assistant pending hire, and eight Pharmacy Technician students completing their coursework and preparing for exams. Additionally, five Central Sterile colleagues are currently completing their externships," said Jason Rottman, Maryland Physicians Care CEO.

Holy Cross Health remains committed to its colleagues' professional growth and well-being by creating opportunities for advancement and personal development.

About Holy Cross Health

Founded in 1963 by the Sisters of the Holy Cross, Holy Cross Health is a leading Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving Maryland's Montgomery and Prince George's counties. As a member of Trinity Health, one of the nation's largest multi-institutional Catholic healthcare delivery systems, Holy Cross Health provides trusted healthcare services. Our flagship, Holy Cross Hospital, in Silver Spring, is among Maryland's largest, while Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, the nation's first on a community college campus, reflects our commitment to education. The Holy Cross Health Network operates primary care practices, affordable health centers, and community-based wellness programs, aiming to enhance lives and well-being. In 2022, Holy Cross Health contributed nearly 10 percent of its $654 million revenue to community benefit activities that meet community needs and improve access to health. Learn more at HolyCrossHealth.org.

About Maryland Physicians Care

Maryland Physicians Care, headquartered in Linthicum Heights, Md., provides free, quality health care services to Maryland's HealthChoice enrollees by extending the full benefits of Medicaid through a comprehensive network of medical providers. MPC was founded in 1996 and is owned by Ascension Saint Agnes, Holy Cross Health, Meritus Health, and UPMC Western Maryland. MPC serves over 240K members and covers all counties in the State of Maryland. MPC believes in helping its members make good decisions about their health and works to help them plot a course to maintain or improve their health. Those interested in enrolling with MPC must be qualifying members of HealthChoice, a program of the Maryland Department of Health. Learn more about MPC by visiting mpcMedicaid.com. Enroll with MPC at mpcmedicaid.com/enroll.

