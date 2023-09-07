Holy Cross Health Receives Half Million Dollar Investment From the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

We go beyond providing great care. We increase access to care with a relentless commitment to the most vulnerable patients, connecting them with services outside the acute care setting, giving DC area children the best opportunity to live healthy lives. Dr. N. Coots, pres. & CEO, Holy Cross Health. Tweet this

"Each year, more than 10,000 babies are born at Holy Cross. The programs that we offer provide our community newborns and infants a fighting chance at life," said Norvell V. Coots, MD, MSS, FAAD, president & CEO, Holy Cross Health. "We go beyond providing great care – we increase access to care with a relentless commitment to the most vulnerable patients and connecting them with services outside of the acute care setting. We help ensure parents and children in the DC metropolitan area have the best opportunity to live healthy lives."

The Women and Infants' programs include the Tiny Baby Program and Holy Cross Health Maternity Partnership Program, both providing a holistic approach to care – working in partnership with mothers who have often been overlooked. Despite the hurdles of the pandemic, implementation of the Tiny Baby Program began in 2020, developing specialized protocols focusing on the unique needs of our tiniest patients – babies born as early as 22-25 weeks gestation. Since 1999, thousands of patients were cared for through the Holy Cross Health Maternity Partnership Program, a collaborative agreement between Holy Cross Health and the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services to provide maternity services to patients in need, regardless of their ability to pay. The program works with women to help build a positive healthcare relationship that goes through their pregnancy, post-pregnancy, and throughout their lifetimes.

"The Clark Foundation remains committed to building a comprehensive system of care for parents and children in the Washington DC region," says Joe Del Guercio, president & CEO of the Clark Foundation. "We look forward to our partnership with Holy Cross Health as they remain dedicated to providing equitable and accessible health services to families in our community."

The funding will also support new technology in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and staff training including two life-like Labor and Delivery maternal/neonatal simulators that will help continue educating clinicians, nurses, and staff on how to best care for laboring patients, deliveries, and critically ill babies and mothers.

"We are grateful and honored to partner with of the Clark Foundation to pursue the next level of innovation in care for our area's women and children. We look forward to the great impact this gift will make in our community," said Alisa Smallwood, CFRE, Chief Development Officer, Holy Cross Health.

About Holy Cross Health

Holy Cross Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit, people-centered health system that serves the two most populous counties in Maryland, Montgomery and Prince George's counties, with a commitment to being the most trusted provider of health care services in the area. Founded in 1963 by the Sisters of the Holy Cross, Holy Cross Health is a member of Trinity Health of Livonia, Michigan, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation. Holy Cross Hospital, in Silver Spring, is one of the largest hospitals in Maryland, and Holy Cross Germantown Hospital is the first hospital in the nation on a community college campus, enhanced by an educational partnership. The Holy Cross Health Network operates primary care practices and affordable health centers and offers a wide range of innovative, community-based health and wellness programs. Specialty care, home care and hospice services round out Holy Cross Health's high quality and coordinated continuum of care that aims to improve health and move life ahead for individuals and populations in the communities served. In fiscal 2019, Holy Cross Health contributed nearly 10 percent of its $629 million revenue to community benefit activities that meet community needs and improve access to health. Learn more at HolyCrossHealth.org.

About the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

The A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation partners with organizations to strengthen their ability to meet the needs of the individuals, families, and communities they serve. In keeping with Mr. Clark's desire to spend down within a decade and maximize the impact of this funding, the Clark Foundation established its current philanthropic model in 2016. The Foundation focuses its philanthropy in three strategic areas: educating future engineering leaders, improving the lives of veterans and their families, and providing members of the DC community the best opportunity to thrive.

To learn more, visit: clarkfoundationdc.org.

