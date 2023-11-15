Holy Cross Health's Commitment to Growth Amplified by $2.5M Investment from the Nora Roberts Foundation

This substantial $2.5 million gift from the Nora Roberts Foundation is a testament to the incredible impact we are making in our community. Post this

President & CEO of Holy Cross Health, Norvell V. Coots, M.D., MSS, FAAD, stated, "The timing of this support is omniscient. This substantial $2.5 million gift from the Nora Roberts Foundation is a testament to the incredible impact we are making in our community." Coots added that, "We have seen a 20% increase in emergency department visits over the past year alone. Now, more than ever, we must continue fulfilling our plans to grow our network of services. I applaud our team for their resilience in the face of change and dedication to providing compassionate care to our patients."

With over 75,000 annual emergency visits, part of Holy Cross' aim is to alleviate overcrowding and provide dedicated sections for behavioral health patients and continued support for the senior population. This renovation, projected to cost more than $25 million, will result in a nurturing and patient-friendly environment that promotes efficiency, enhanced communication, and specialized care.

Jason Aufdem-Brinke, on behalf of the Nora Roberts Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership saying, "We believe in making a real and tangible difference in our communities. By supporting Holy Cross Health's mission to innovate and enhance the patient experience, we are not only transforming healthcare, but impacting and improving lives. It's an honor to serve in this way."

Alisa Smallwood, CFRE, chief development officer at Holy Cross Health, added, "We are deeply grateful for the commitment of the Nora Roberts Foundation. This partnership reveals they too are optimistic about our capacity to make impactful, large-scale change in healthcare."

In addition to emergency room renovations, Holy Cross continues to improve its comprehensive cancer care. The health system opened the doors to its 31,000 square foot facility earlier this year, introducing the Varian Edge, advanced radiation therapy that better targets cancer. Holy Cross is the only health system in the county to offer this technology. Plans for the continued growth of Holy Cross Germantown Hospital are also underway.

For more information or to support Holy Cross Health, visit HolyCrossHealth.org/donate.

