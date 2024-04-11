Home Assist Health Selects AxisCare as Its Enterprise Software Solution

Home Assist Health, a non-profit organization providing comprehensive, home-based care to the greater Phoenix, Arizona area, today announced its selection of AxisCare as its enterprise software vendor.
WACO, Texas, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Assist Health, a non-profit organization providing comprehensive, home-based care to the greater Phoenix, Arizona area, today announced its selection of AxisCare as its enterprise software vendor. This collaboration sets in motion Home Assist Health's longstanding goal of streamlining its operational systems into a unified platform. After a thorough evaluation, AxisCare stood out as the partner in the home care software marketplace capable of providing a comprehensive solution. AxisCare's is a leading software provider in the home care industry recognized for its flexibility and scalability, qualities that are vital in refining the support Home Assist Health offers for home-based interventions and attendant care.
Home Assist Health's mission to enhance health independence through personalized home-based interventions has often been challenged by the limitations of using multiple disjointed systems. Through its strategic selection of AxisCare, Home Assist Health has found a platform that not only simplifies this complexity but also champions its commitment to person-centered care, allowing for each client's unique needs.
Said Sara Wilson, President and CEO of Home Assist Health, "We are thrilled to have discovered a user-friendly system that not only streamlines our operations but also understands person-centered care. AxisCare not only recognizes the crucial role of capturing and managing individualized information within person-centered care plans but also actively supports us in implementing automated methods to enhance this practice. Our partnership with AxisCare transcends mere software adoption; it signifies alignment with a partner who understands our mission and values the profound impact of our services."
About AxisCare
As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and seven countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and full-service Payroll, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.
