Home Assist Health Selects AxisCare as Its Enterprise Software Solution

Said Sara Wilson, President and CEO of Home Assist Health, "We are thrilled to have discovered a user-friendly system that not only streamlines our operations but also understands person-centered care. AxisCare not only recognizes the crucial role of capturing and managing individualized information within person-centered care plans but also actively supports us in implementing automated methods to enhance this practice. Our partnership with AxisCare transcends mere software adoption; it signifies alignment with a partner who understands our mission and values the profound impact of our services."

About AxisCare

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and seven countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and full-service Payroll, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

