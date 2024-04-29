Home Builders Institute Partners with Goodheart-Willcox for Improved CTE Curriculum and Certification through NOCTI

The G-W, HBI, and NOCTI partnership exemplifies their shared commitment to prepare career and technical education learners for industry-based credentials and successful careers in the skilled trades.

TINLEY PARK, Ill., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodheart-Willcox (G-W), a leading publisher of instructional resources for career and technical education (CTE) for more than 100 years, and the Home Builders Institute (HBI), the nation's leading provider of skilled trades training and education for the residential construction industry, are joining forces. This partnership will ensure that HBI students across the country benefit from a competitive trades training program utilizing G-W materials, whether they are engaged in Job Corps or as part of HBI's Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training (PACT) curriculum. HBI students have the opportunity to achieve certification, delivered through NOCTI/Nocti Business Solutions (NBS), the leading provider of industry credentials and resources for CTE programs across the country, based on National Skill Standards.

As part of the curriculum, HBI students will utilize the following G-W titles:

HBI Electrical program: G-W's Modern Residential Wiring text and workbook

HBI Plumbing program: G-W's Modern Plumbing text and workbook

HBI HVAC program: G-W's Modern Refrigeration and Air Conditioning text, workbook, and lab manual

HBI Landscaping program: G-W's Landscape Design, Installation, and Management text and workbook

HBI Building Construction Technology program: G-W's Modern Carpentry; Modern Residential Wiring; Modern Refrigeration and Air Conditioning; Modern Plumbing; Landscape Design, Installation, and Management; and Agricultural Mechanics and Technology Systems, in conjunction with content from industry experts and HBI.

Together, HBI, G-W, and NOCTI/NBS provide more than 200 years of training and assessment experience, as well as a shared commitment to prepare learners for successful careers in the skilled trades—building their knowledge, increasing their confidence, assessing their skills, and giving them a solid foundation to further develop key skills needed in the workforce.

"Our partnership with the Home Builders Institute exemplifies our passion for career and technical education and provides a complete training solution for learners as they develop important workplace skills. Student success is at the heart of what we do, and we are proud to partner with quality organizations who share our commitment to helping learners build their careers," said Shannon DeProfio, President and CEO of Goodheart-Willcox Publisher.

"The current labor shortage crisis is not going to ease anytime soon. It is essential that we expose young students to career and technical education and instructional materials that align with STEM and prepare them for lucrative career opportunities in the building industry," said HBI President and CEO Ed Brady. "We are equipping today's students with the training and education required to position them as future industry leaders."

"Through the alignment of NOCTI/NBS' assessment expertise, G-W's industry-leading learning materials, and HBI's renowned training programs, we are offering a robust program that equips students with validated skills crucial for workplace success. This impactful collaboration not only cultivates a pipeline of highly skilled professionals but also aligns with the principles of a credible, impartial certification program, with each organization contributing distinct services in program development, curriculum provision, and certification assessment delivery," said NOCTI/NBS CEO Dr. Kathleen McNally.

About Goodheart-Willcox (G-W)

Trusted since 1921, G-W's Career and Technical Education (CTE) instructional materials prepare learners for continued education and careers that range from construction, transportation, and STEM to business, health science, hospitality, and other essential industries. Learn more at www.g-w.com.

About Home Builders Institute (HBI)

HBI is the nation's leading nonprofit provider of trade skills training in residential construction. Through the organization's industry-recognized curriculum, HBI trains in a variety of skills, including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, building construction technology, HVAC, and masonry. In programs across the country, HBI provides pre-apprenticeship training and certification programs in middle and high schools; community colleges, technical institutes, and training academies for middle and high school students; veterans and transitioning military, unemployed and displaced workers; and low-income, at-risk, and justice-involved youth and adults. The goal for all HBI programs, regardless of the population, is to train, credential, and place students in industry-related employment or postsecondary education. These metrics, however, fall within the overarching goal we have for all those we serve – to provide individuals with an opportunity to take control of their lives and become productive, self-sufficient citizens. Learn more at hbi.org.

About NOCTI/Nocti Business Solutions

NOCTI is the nation's largest provider of industry-based credentials and partner industry certifications for CTE programs across the nation. NOCTI provides curricular and instructional improvement tools for secondary and postsecondary institutions. In addition to over 150 industry-based credentials, NOCTI also offers customized solutions. Services include job and task analysis, assessment construction and delivery, credentialing, score reporting, digital badging, and professional development workshops. Nocti Business Solutions, a subsidiary of NOCTI, provides pre-employment testing and skills assessments to industry. Both NOCTI and NBS have earned full accreditation from the International Certification Accreditation Council (ICAC) ensuring a neutral third party has properly evaluated the organization's process alongside the international standards outlined in ISO 17024.

Media Contact

Cathy Scheffers, Goodheart-Willcox Publisher, 1 8003230440, [email protected], www.g-w.com

Lauren Sullivan, Home Builders Institute, 1 2026723651, [email protected], www.hbi.org

SOURCE Goodheart-Willcox Publisher