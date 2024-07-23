Home Construction Executive Kevin Clark Joins Del-Air Leadership Team

Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric welcomed Kevin E. Clark to their executive leadership team.
ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric, Florida's foremost indoor comfort provider, welcomed the recent addition of one of the construction industry's most well-known executives, Kevin E. Clark to their executive leadership team. Mr. Clark will serve as the executive vice-president of Del-Air's Residential New Construction division. Kevin Clark is well-known in the homebuilder industry, having led such national homebuilders as MI Homes, Richmond American Homes, Beazer Homes, Ashton Woods Homes, Ryland Homes, and most recently Buffington Homes.
"We are excited to add Kevin as executive vice-president of our Builder Support group. Kevin's incredible history leading some of our nation's best homebuilders makes him a perfect fit for Del-Air's expanding family of homebuilder clients," stated Jeff Shriner, President of Residential New Construction for Del-Air.
Established in 1983, Del-Air rose to prominence working with many homebuilders throughout Florida to install their air conditioning systems. Having built a reputation as a home-grown Florida success story, Del-Air continues to work with homebuilders across the state, with their mission to provide every Florida family the American dream of a cool and comfortable home.
"I am extremely honored to join a leading company like Del-Air. Builders and homeowners alike have loved and supported this dedicated company for 40 years. I look forward to contributing my part to Del-Air's legacy. There's a great opportunity for continuing improvement through technology and service efficiency for all our valued clients" said Clark.
Del-Air has served Florida homebuilders, residents and businesses with air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical products and services since 1983. Del-Air's high-quality residential cooling and heating installation services along with their flagship 10 Year Comfort Plan provides free professional maintenance and warranty coverage for homeowners of Del-Air installed systems. Visit http://delair.com or call 888-831-2665 to contact Del-Air for more information.
