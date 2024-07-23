Home Construction Executive Kevin Clark Joins Del-Air Leadership Team

"Kevin's incredible history leading some of our nation's best homebuilders makes him a perfect fit for Del-Air's expanding family of homebuilder clients," stated Jeff Shriner, President of Residential New Construction for Del-Air. Post this

Established in 1983, Del-Air rose to prominence working with many homebuilders throughout Florida to install their air conditioning systems. Having built a reputation as a home-grown Florida success story, Del-Air continues to work with homebuilders across the state, with their mission to provide every Florida family the American dream of a cool and comfortable home.

"I am extremely honored to join a leading company like Del-Air. Builders and homeowners alike have loved and supported this dedicated company for 40 years. I look forward to contributing my part to Del-Air's legacy. There's a great opportunity for continuing improvement through technology and service efficiency for all our valued clients" said Clark.

Del-Air has served Florida homebuilders, residents and businesses with air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical products and services since 1983. Del-Air's high-quality residential cooling and heating installation services along with their flagship 10 Year Comfort Plan provides free professional maintenance and warranty coverage for homeowners of Del-Air installed systems. Visit http://delair.com or call 888-831-2665 to contact Del-Air for more information.

