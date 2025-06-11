Home Delivery of Buprenorphine Increases Retention in Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

Findings show that individuals who received their medication by mail had higher retention in treatment—82.6% at three months and 78.6% at six months—compared to 58.9% and 45.5%, respectively, for those using traditional in-person pharmacies. Post this

All study participants received telehealth treatment for opioid use disorder from Workit Health. Through a Small Business Innovation and Research contract with the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Workit Health began establishing partnerships with pharmacies that offered home delivery of medications for opioid use disorder. This study compared individuals who opted to receive their buprenorphine medications via home delivery to individuals who received their medications at traditional, in-person pharmacies within Texas. Findings show that individuals who received their medication by mail had higher retention in treatment—82.6% at three months and 78.6% at six months—compared to 58.9% and 45.5%, respectively, for those using traditional in-person pharmacies. The difference is notable. Retention in care is a key indicator of success in treating opioid use disorder, as it is closely linked to improved well-being and lower rates of overdose and death.

"We already know that breaking down barriers to addiction treatment through telemedicine improves health. But this study shows that when we remove barriers at the pharmacy counter, too—and bring life-saving medications directly to patients' doors—people are more likely to stay in care and thrive," said senior author and Workit Health Senior Director of Research Marlene C. Lira, MPH. "This is the first study, to our knowledge, to examine home delivery of medications for opioid use disorder, and additional research is needed. However, our study shows a very promising signal that reducing pharmacy barriers and directly getting medication into people's hands allows them to thrive."

Workit Health has provided telehealth treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders via app-based clinical programs since 2017. The company's harm reduction focus intentionally strives to lower barriers, reduce stigma, and promote positive recovery steps.

"We couldn't have done this without pharmacy partners," said Lira. "We are so grateful to our network of pharmacies who understand the importance of continuous medication."

This study was subject to limitations, including limited statistical power, so additional research is called for. But these outcomes are extremely encouraging and suggest that improving access to buprenorphine prescriptions via home delivery can have a significant impact for individuals living with opioid use disorder and for public health.

Founded in 2015 by two women in recovery, Workit Health has been addressing substance use disorders using a virtual-first model for ten years and has provided care for over 32,000 members. The Workit clinical program includes video visits with licensed clinicians, e-prescribing for substance use disorders and comorbid conditions, and psychosocial, therapeutic support. Workit's innovative technology removes barriers and expands access to evidence-based, person-centered treatment for people struggling with drugs and alcohol, improving outcomes and reducing costs.

This work was supported by a Small Business Innovation Research contract from the National Institutes of Health / National Institute on Drug Abuse (#75N95021C00034). The funder had no role in the design and conduct of the study; collection, management, analysis, and interpretation of the data; preparation, review, or approval of the manuscript; or decision to submit the manuscript for publication. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institute on Drug Abuse or the National Institutes of Health.

