Home Genius Exteriors Nails The Perfect Gift For Ronald McDonald House®: A New Roof

"We started the Home Genius Cares program as a way to give back to the communities that have supported our business. It's an initiative that will expand our charitable efforts, promote volunteerism and enable us to improve entire communities, not just individual homes, " Jeff Gunhus, co-founder and CEO, Home Genius Exteriors, said. "t's also the perfect outlet for our team to take their boundless energy and direct it toward doing good. We truly care about the well-being of our local communities and the world in which we live. Home Genius Cares allows us to live these values and bring about tangible positive change locally, nationally, and globally."

The current roof on the Ronald McDonald House of Northern Virginia is from the original 1998 build. Wear over time has resulted in leaks and water damage that could lead to structural damage, energy loss, and safety hazards. Providing a replacement roof backed with a 50-year product and labor warranty, Home Genius will keep the roof of Ronald McDonald House durable, beautiful, and energy-efficient for thousands of families to come. In 2023, RMHCDC provided more than 12,000 nights of rest to a diverse population of 469 families whose children are faced with a full range of pediatric acute and chronic illnesses including cancer, prematurity, heart conditions, trauma, organ and tissue transplants, and many other serious conditions.

Home Genius Exteriors is one of the fastest growing and most respected home improvement companies in America. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, unrivaled quality, and a culture of innovation, the company aims to revolutionize the home improvement experience for homeowners across the nation. Home Genius Exteriors offers a wide range of services, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, gutter, and more, all backed by a team of industry experts dedicated to delivering outstanding results. For more information, visit www.homegeniusexteriors.com or if you want to become a Genius, visit www.join-genius.com

