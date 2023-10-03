Home health and hospice professionals can save 25% on new Board of Medical Specialty Coding & Compliance (BMSC) certifications in October.

BMSC is the credentialing arm of the Association of Home Care Coding & Compliance (AHCC), the leading home health professional community of DecisionHealth. BMSC offers three home health professional credentials: Home Care Coding Specialist - Diagnosis (HCS-D), Home Care Coding Specialist - Hospice (HCS-H), and Home Care Clinical Specialist - OASIS (HCS-O).

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the month of October, home health and hospice professionals can save 25% on new Board of Medical Specialty Coding & Compliance (BMSC) certifications. BMSC is the credentialing arm of the Association of Home Care Coding & Compliance (AHCC), the leading home health professional community of DecisionHealth. BMSC credentials represent the gold standard of knowledge in home care and hospice and are used to identify leaders in coding and OASIS accuracy.

BMSC offers three professional credentials:

Home Care Coding Specialist - Diagnosis (HCS-D), earned by professionals skilled in classifying medical data from home health patient records.

Home Care Coding Specialist - Hospice (HCS-H), earned by professionals skilled in classifying medical data from hospice patient records.

Both coding specialists review patients' records and assign codes properly for diagnoses in the appropriate setting. Successful HCS-D and HCS-H candidates possess expertise in the application of ICD-10-CM conventions and guidelines and are knowledgeable in medical terminology, anatomy/physiology, disease processes, pathophysiology, and pharmacology.

Home Care Clinical Specialist - OASIS (HCS-O), earned by professionals with expertise in OASIS application or quality assurance related to OASIS comprehensive assessments.

HCS-O credential holders are healthcare professionals (registered nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, coding specialists, billing specialists, compliance directors, quality assurance directors, administrators, and agency directors) with specialized knowledge in applying clinical assessment findings to OASIS items. Although these individuals perform different jobs, the role of ensuring the accuracy of OASIS data is the same. To effectively ensure the accuracy of OASIS data, they must understand and apply the instructions contained in the OASIS Guidance Manual, category-specific questions and answers, and quarterly updates provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

AHCC also offers a BMSC Candidate Handbook, study guides, and practice exams to help professionals prepare to sit and earn their respective credentials.

Learn more by visiting https://store.decisionhealth.com/bmsc-credentials.

Disclaimer: Valid on new exam orders only through October 31, 2023. The discount will be automatically applied to your order at checkout. For any questions, please call 1-855-225-5341.

About AHCC

The mission of the Association of Home Care Coding & Compliance (AHCC) is to serve the staff-development needs of the home care industry through education, training, work tools, resources, community-building/networking, and advocacy. AHCC also offers professional certifications for coders and clinicians through the Board of Medical Specialty Coding & Compliance (BMSC). Learn more and become a member at https://ahcc.decisionhealth.com/.

About DecisionHealth

DecisionHealth, an HCPro brand, is the industry's leading source for home health agencies and medical practice facilities to receive the latest news, analysis, and regulatory guidance on Medicare coding and reimbursement, benchmarks, payments, and HIPAA compliance through its flagship publications, as well as a wide selection of coding books, educational events, and online tools. Visit http://www.decisionhealth.com.

