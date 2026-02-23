Home Health Companions Earns 2026 Best of Home Care® – Employer of Choice Award Home Health Companions has been honored with the 2026 Best of Home Care® – Employer of Choice Award from Activated Insights. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on independent caregiver feedback, reflecting the organization's strong commitment to caregiver satisfaction, support, and professional development. As a leading satisfaction research firm in post-acute care, Activated Insights gathers unbiased feedback through ongoing monthly interviews with caregivers. This marks the eighth time Home Health Companions has received the Employer of Choice® distinction, highlighting its consistent dedication to fostering a respectful, empowering, and supportive workplace. Leadership emphasized that this award is especially meaningful because it represents the voices of caregivers—reinforcing the company's people-first culture and commitment to delivering exceptional care. Home Health Companions continues to stand out as a trusted provider of private in-home care, supporting both clients and caregivers through compassion, professionalism, and excellence.

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Health Companions has earned the 2026 Best of Home Care® – Employer of Choice Award from Activated Insights. This award is presented to home care providers who demonstrate exceptional caregiver satisfaction, based on independent feedback collected by Activated Insights, a leading satisfaction research firm for post-acute care.

Home Health Companions is proud to be recognized as one of the top employers of in-home caregivers in its region.

"We're pleased to congratulate Home Health Companions on earning the Best of Home Care® – Employer of Choice Award," said Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. "Because this recognition is driven by caregiver feedback, it reflects the organization's commitment to creating a supportive work environment, investing in training, and ensuring caregivers feel valued and prepared to deliver excellent care."

Best of Home Care® – Employer of Choice award recipients partner with Activated Insights to gather ongoing feedback from their caregivers through monthly live phone interviews. As an independent third-party organization, Activated Insights is able to collect honest, unbiased insights that accurately reflect the caregiver experience.

"Being named an Employer of Choice® for the eighth time is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our caregivers," said Lisa, Chief Executive Officer of Home Health Companions. "This recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive, respectful workplace where caregivers feel heard, valued, and empowered to deliver exceptional care every day."

"At Activated Insights, our mission is to help post-acute care organizations create experiences that exceed expectations for both caregivers and clients," Meadows added. "When agencies like Home Health Companions prioritize caregiver engagement and satisfaction, it leads to stronger teams and better care. We're proud to recognize their efforts and celebrate this achievement."

About Home Health Companions

Home Health Companions is a trusted provider of private in-home care services, dedicated to supporting individuals and families with compassionate, personalized care. Built on a people-first culture, Home Health Companions empowers caregivers through ongoing support, respect, and professional excellence—ensuring exceptional care for clients and a positive, rewarding workplace for caregivers.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights helps long-term and post-acute care providers strengthen workforce performance, regulatory compliance, and care quality. Through recruitment, compliance-focused education and training, retention, and experience management tools, along with the industry's leading benchmarking and recognition programs, Activated Insights enables providers to reduce risk, improve satisfaction, lower turnover, and achieve operational excellence across senior living, post-acute and home-based care. Learn more at activatedinsights.com.

