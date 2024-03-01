Home Health Companions Receives 2024 Best of Home Care® - Employer of Choice Award

Home Health Companions has been honored with the 2024 Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award by Home Care Pulse. This award showcases an ongoing commitment to providing an exemplary working experience for caregivers.

DALLAS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Health Companions announced today that it has received the 2024 Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse (HCP). The Employer of Choice Award is granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on employee satisfaction scores gathered by HCP, an independent satisfaction research firm. Home Health Companions is recognized among the best employers of in-home caregivers in the region.

"We're excited to congratulate Home Health Companions for their well-deserved achievement: earning the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award," says Todd Austin, President of HCP. "Since this award is based on employee feedback, it shows the dedication Home Health Companions has to providing their employees with an exemplary working experience, ensuring clients have well-trained, compassionate caregivers."

Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice award-winning providers work with HCP to gather feedback from their caregivers via live phone interviews each month. As HCP is an independent company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback.

"We are so grateful for this award which recognizes our exceptional caregivers and office team who provide outstanding care daily. For six years, our employees have ranked Home Health Companions as Employer of Choice and we are grateful each and every day for their dedication," says Lisa Shardon President & CEO.

"At HCP, our mission is to help post-acute care organizations create an experience that goes beyond customer and employee expectations; ultimately improving outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum," says Todd Austin, President of HCP. "When we see agencies like Home Health Companions that provide a truly outstanding employment experience, we know we're on the right track. Home Health Companions has worked extremely hard to provide high-quality care and employment—and their work hasn't gone unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers."

Home Health Companions is a licensed home health provider offering the best in-home caregiver services, private duty nursing and aging life care services in 13 counties across DFW. Its mission is to deliver exceptional, dignified and quality clinical and non-clinical care with a team of unique, skilled, and experienced care staff. Visit https://www.homehealthcompanions.com/ to learn more.

HCP's vision is to partner with the long-term and post-acute care industry, providing mission-critical applications to improve outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum, enabling the delivery of exceptional experiences. HCP offers RN-developed training, satisfaction surveys, hiring and reputation management tools designed to help you become the best employer and provider in your area—and make sure everyone knows about it. Known industry-wide for its Benchmarking Report and Best of Home Care awards, HCP is redefining the future of post-acute care. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

