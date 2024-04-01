Home Insurance Rates in 2024 Will Increase Up to 23% in Some States

It's possible that the highest-risk areas will become uninsurable. However, where there's demand, typically a supplier will appear. The question will be, at what cost?" Post this

Certain states' vulnerability to hurricanes poses an increasingly complex problem that challenges the sustainability of local insurance markets in states like Florida. "It's possible that the highest-risk areas will become uninsurable," said Betsy Stella, vice president of Carrier Management and Operations at Insurify. "However, where there's demand, typically a supplier will appear. The question will be, at what cost?"

Insurify's analysis of historical data and current market trends reveals:

Home insurance costs are projected to increase the most in Louisiana (+23%), Maine (+19%), and Michigan (+14%) by the end of 2024.

. American homeowners are unprepared for flood risks, with at least 60% reporting they don't have flood coverage in an Insurify survey.

One in four U.S. homeowners say climate change has affected their home's value.

Florida homeowners pay the most for home insurance, with an average annual rate of $10,996 in 2023. Insurify predicts costs will increase an additional 7% in 2024 to $11,759 .

