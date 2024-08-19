Home Renew 360 Honored as a Top 500 Remodeler by Qualified Remodeler for 2024

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the TOP 500 remodelers in the United States by Qualified Remodeler," said Uri Benhaim, CEO of Home Renew 360. Post this

Based in Long Beach, California, Home Renew 360 stands out in the competitive Southern California market with over 30 years of industry experience. The company is renowned for its collaborative approach, exceptional craftsmanship, and competitive pricing, offering services ranging from complete home remodels to roof replacements, painting, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). Serving areas across Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside, and Orange counties, Home Renew 360 is celebrated not only for its high-quality work but also for its dedication to sustainability and customer service.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the TOP 500 remodelers in the United States by Qualified Remodeler," said Uri Benhaim, CEO of Home Renew 360. "This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team, who work tirelessly to bring our clients' visions to life. The success of Home Renew 360 is driven by their passion and commitment, and I am privileged to lead such an extraordinary group of professionals."

Patrick O'Toole, owner and editorial director of Qualified Remodeler, noted, "The Top 500 firms consistently demonstrate key attributes such as strong revenue growth, a commitment to customer service, innovative sales strategies, and high levels of customer loyalty. These qualities are what set these companies apart and have earned them a place on this year's list."

For more details on the 2024 TOP 500 list, readers can find additional information in the July/August issue of Qualified Remodeler or visit www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

About Home Renew 360

Here at Home Renew 360, no project is too big or too small, whether it's a standard renovation or a full-scale property remodel. Using our 30 years of combined experience, we provide excellent customer service to ensure that every client feels 100 percent satisfied with the final product. Our goal is to make sure the job is done right, completed with excellence and on time. We offer homeowners a wide range of specialized and technical services to build, design, develop, and expand your property in truly valuable and desirable ways. We are proud to provide service to 5 counties in the Southern California area including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. Contact us today to request a free in-home consultation and estimate. We look forward to helping you create the home of your dreams.

