Home Renew 360 named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2023

Home Renew 360 is known for its top-tier workmanship and competitive pricing. They provide complete home remodels, roof replacement, painting, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). They are renowned for their excellence, sustainability efforts, and customer service across much of Southern California, including Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside, and Orange counties.

"We are honored to be named one of the TOP 500 home remodelers in the United States by Qualified Remodeler, says Uri Benhaim, CEO at Home Renew 360. This esteemed award is a testament to our hardworking staff, who work every day with our clients to turn their dream homes into reality. The success of Home Renew 360 is in large part to their efforts, and I am honored to serve alongside them."

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques, and strong customer loyalty," says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O'Toole. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success."

