Home Service Industry Faces Economic Challenges but Shows Optimism for Future Growth

"We are encouraged by the optimism expressed by these industry professionals despite the challenges posed by inflation and talent shortages." - John Bartlett, founder and owner of Brentwood Growth Post this

Key Findings:

Stability and Improvement Expected: Despite economic uncertainties, many industry professionals report stable financial conditions compared to last year, with 35.7% stating their situation is about the same, 33% feeling financially better off, and 31.3% feeling worse off. Looking ahead, 55.4% expect to be better off a year from now. This optimism is crucial for the broader economy, indicating potential growth and resilience in the home service and facility management sectors.

Inflation and Talent Shortages Pose Challenges: Inflation and rising costs, along with difficulties in talent acquisition and retention, were identified as the top challenges. Competition, interest rates, customer spending and product availability also pose significant concerns. These challenges highlight the pressures on operational costs and the competitive labor market, impacting service delivery and business growth.

Strategic Focus on Marketing and Efficiency: To navigate these challenges, businesses are prioritizing marketing strategies, employee management and cost control. This strategic focus aims to enhance visibility, optimize operations and maintain profitability, showcasing the industry's adaptive strategies in a fluctuating economic landscape.

Cautious Optimism for Long-Term Prospects: Looking ahead, 44.9% of respondents foresee widespread good times in their specific service industry over the next five years, with 35.8% believing conditions will remain the same and 19.3% expecting widespread bad times. Additionally, 47.5% believe the next 12 months will be stable, while 30.3% anticipate good times and 22.2% expect bad times. This sentiment underscores the industry's potential for sustained growth and its critical role in supporting the overall economy.

John Bartlett, founder and owner of Brentwood Growth, said, "We are encouraged by the optimism expressed by these industry professionals despite the challenges posed by inflation and talent shortages. The survey results reflect the industry's strategic focus on growth and efficiency, which is essential for sustaining economic health and providing high-quality services to consumers."

The survey was conducted over two months between April and May 2024. It was sent out to 30,000 home service and facility management businesses, and 115 responses were received. These results provide a comprehensive overview of the industry's current state and outlook for the future. This annual survey not only captures current sentiments but also will track the evolution over time, as it will be conducted annually to continue monitoring these trends.

To view the full report, click here.

About Brentwood Growth

Brentwood Growth is a leading business advisory firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions. With a focus on maximizing value for clients, Brentwood Growth offers comprehensive services tailored to meet the unique needs of home service and facility management business owners. Whether you are looking to sell now or thinking about selling in a few years, Brentwood Growth has the experience and connections to help facilitate the deal.

Media Contact

Jamie Weed, Brentwood Growth, 1 616-325-6280, [email protected], https://www.brentwood-growth.com

SOURCE Brentwood Growth