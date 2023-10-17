Home Shopping Channel Announces $1000 Scholarship Opportunity for U.S. Students

We firmly believe in empowering the next generation through education," says Ankur Sogani, VP of E-commerce & Merchandising. "This scholarship is part of our commitment in fostering academic excellence and nurturing future leaders. Tweet this

"We firmly believe in empowering the next generation through education," says Ankur Sogani, VP of E-commerce & Merchandising. "This scholarship is part of our commitment in fostering academic excellence and nurturing future leaders."

This one-time award, open to undergraduate, graduate, and high school seniors attending college courses in accredited U.S. institutions, covers a range of education-related expenses.

Applicants are invited to submit a 500-word essay on topics revolving around ethical jewelry sourcing and cultural appreciation in fashion. The deadline for submission is January 16, 2024.

Shop LC is committed to improving educational opportunities. This scholarship exists alongside related programs like the Fashion Collective Scholarship, targeted at students currently enrolled in high school. More details can be found on the Shop LC website.

About Shop LC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.

