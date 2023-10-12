Home shopping channel extends reach in German market through partnership with Vodafone

Achieving 95% household penetration within 2.5 years of operations is encouraging. We anticipate that these new broadcasting rights will further amplify our visibility, propelling market-leading growth. Tweet this

Additionally, Shop LC (Germany) has secured an agreement with Tele Columbus AG network, expanding its reach to an additional approximately 2 million households in Germany through a high-definition channel. These agreements bolster Shop LC (Germany)'s presence in roughly 95% of households in the region. The expansion to high-definition channels is anticipated to enhance Shop LC's global brand reach and engagement with a broader audience.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.

